Scotland’s Royal Luxuries

Scotland may conjure up images of craggy cliffs, medieval castles, and cobblestone streets, but it’s also a country that loves all that is fine—and regal.

Get ready for an indulgent five-day tour that will make you feel like royalty. You’ll wander the halls of The Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh—the 16th-century home of Mary, Queen of Scots and current residence of Queen Elizabeth II of England when she’s in town. You’ll nibble on tea cakes and five-star Scottish cuisine at mansions-turned-Michelin-starred restaurants. You can tee off at some of the world’s most splendid golf courses or try your hand at falconry in Perth. At the day’s end, retire to your luxury suite in a bona fide castle and sip on Scotch whisky.

