Scotland’s Royal Luxuries

Scotland may conjure up images of craggy cliffs, medieval castles, and cobblestone streets, but it’s also a country that loves all that is fine—and regal.
Get ready for an indulgent five-day tour that will make you feel like royalty. You’ll wander the halls of The Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh—the 16th-century home of Mary, Queen of Scots and current residence of Queen Elizabeth II of England when she’s in town. You’ll nibble on tea cakes and five-star Scottish cuisine at mansions-turned-Michelin-starred restaurants. You can tee off at some of the world’s most splendid golf courses or try your hand at falconry in Perth. At the day’s end, retire to your luxury suite in a bona fide castle and sip on Scotch whisky.
Ignacio Maza of the Signature Travel Network and a member of the AFAR Travel Advisory Council is ready to help you book a luxurious trip to the highlights of Scotland.
Itinerary / 5 DAYS
DAY 1Edinburgh
Next, head over to Parliament Square and into the Signet Library for proper afternoon tea. Then, it’s back to The Balmoral for an exquisite dinner at the Michelin-starred Number One restaurant.
DAY 2St. Andrews
After checking in at the stately Old Course Hotel, take a trip to the fascinating St. Andrews University. Founded in 1419, this is Scotland’s first university and the third oldest in the English-speaking world. Wander around campus and explore St. Salvator’s Chapel, a scintillating example of late Gothic architecture. Then, hit the green on one of the town’s golf courses and sit down at the Michelin-starred Peat Inn for a delectable Scottish meal.
DAY 3Perth
After you’ve had your fill of the countryside, prepare for a modern Scottish meal at Michelin-starred restaurant Andrew Fairlie, also located at Gleneagles. Five-star dishes such as roast breast of Goosnargh duck will not disappoint.
DAY 4Scottish Highlands
Another excellent way to experience the Highlands is aboard the Belmond Royal Scotsman luxury train on the Taste of the Highlands tour. If you love trains, any one of the decadent multi-night journeys is a must.
DAY 5Glasgow
After exploring the city’s museums, boutiques, and trendy eateries, be sure to stop by the Corinthian Club for cocktails. Sip a perfectly mixed cosmopolitan while you appreciate your 18th-century surroundings, or head over to the lauded Salon at Blythswood Square and savor a Highland whisky. Regardless where you wander, toast your royal Scotland journey and then head back to the Crossbasket Castle for a meal fit for a king, or queen.