10 Tips That’ll Make Your First Trip to Tokyo WAY Easier

Tokyo is an extremely tourist-friendly city. Whether you’re in town to snap a selfie at the major hot spots, dine at the best alleyway ramen joints, or wander through the countless temples, Japan’s capital is ready for you. If you’re considering a trip, remember these 10 pieces of advice to make the experience as seamless as possible.



1. Know the difference between Narita (NRT) vs. Haneda (HND)

Tokyo has two major airports: NRT and HND. Flights to Narita will often seem cheaper, but this airport is about an hour outside of central Tokyo. The train ride to/from this airport will be covered if you have a Japan Rail Pass, but you’ll need to account for the additional travel time on your arrival and departure days. Flights into Haneda cost a little more but are worth the convenience.



2. Follow the yellow brick road

If you end up hopelessly lost without cell service, check the sidewalk for textured yellow strips. These lines lead directly to the nearest subway station, where you can check the train map to get your bearings.



3. “Sumimasen” is the one phrase you should perfect

Learning Japanese before your trip is a daunting task, even if you’re just trying to pin down basic greetings. Locals will appreciate you knowing the difference between “hello” and “good evening,” but the single most useful phrase you can memorize is sumimasen (soo-mee-mah-sehn), which means, “Excuse me.” This is the ideal way to ask for help, apologize for bumping someone on a crowded train, or signal that you’re ready for the check at the end of your meal.



4. Memorize the kanji for “Tokyo”

The vast majority of signs include hiragana (phonetic characters), kanji (complex characters), and romanji (spelling Japanese words with the Roman alphabet), but some smaller train stations will only have maps with kanji. Memorizing the kanji for “Tokyo” means that you will always be able to navigate your way back to the main station, which connects to just about every subway line you could need in the city.

Photo by Flickr/Yasuyuki HIRATA Fun fact: The character for “kyo” in “Tokyo” is the same for “kyo” in “Kyoto.”