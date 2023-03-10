Travel InspirationHotels

Xigera Safari Lodge

Moremi Game Reserve, Moremi Game Reserve, NG28, Masarwa, Botswana
https://xigera.com/
Xigera Safari Lodge will sit on two small islands in a water reserve

Xigera Safari Lodge will sit on two small islands in a water reserve

Courtesy of The Travel Corporation

Xigera Safari Lodge will sit on two small islands in a water reserve

Making a new luxury lodge in Africa stand out is challenging, but Xigera Safari Lodge, on the Moremi Game Reserve in Botswana, hits all the high notes as the shiniest new offering in a rising African destination. Run by the Travel Corporation’s Tollman family, the sustainably built lodge has design inspired by the Okavango Delta spearheaded by Toni Tollman, director of design, and the first Tata Harper spa (known for nontoxic and organic products) in Africa. Each of the 12 suites—including one two-bedroom family suite—and public areas will feature artwork by leading African artists. The entire property will sit on two small islands, floating slightly above lily-filled lagoons. And the Tollmans really do take sustainability seriously—they built the Xigera Energy Centre to meet more than 95 percent of their energy needs. The Travel Corporation, today with 42 travel brands, including Red Carnation and Contiki, started in Africa, and it has been the Tollmans’ lifelong dream to open this lodge—a full-circle coming home story for the family and brand. International air travel will open to Botswana as of December 1, and travelers must present a negative COVID test taken within three days of arrival.

By Annie Fitzsimmons
