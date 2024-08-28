These 5 Hotels Aim to Make Solo Travel Easier

Traveling solo can be one of the most rewarding kinds of trips you’ll ever take, where adventures unfold entirely on one’s own schedule. As more people than ever aspire to hit the road by themselves, a growing number of hotels are catering to the needs of solo travelers, whether that means purpose-built social and co-working spaces, rooms that consider an extra layer of security, and the option of per person (versus double occupancy) tariffs. Read on for a handful of the best hotels for solo travelers—and then don’t wait for anyone before you book your stay.

Moxy Athens City

The lobby of Moxy Athens City Courtesy of Moxy Athens City

Location: Athens, Greece

Athens, Greece Loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy From: $127

With more than 125 properties around the globe, Moxy hotels, branded by parent company Marriott as “stylish and playful,” place as much attention on the public spaces as on the private ones. At the Moxy Athens City, check-in is at the bar, which means the front desk experience comes with a complimentary beverage made to order. It also allows and encourages immediate socializing as many guests opt to gather at the bar stools. Should the main bar prove to be too crowded, the more traditional lobby includes several couches and an abundance of poufs, furniture meant to be easily moved throughout the space. The next room over functions as a co-working space filled with café tables; it’s common to see laptops aplenty.

Located in the city’s historical center, Moxy Athens City makes navigating the capital relatively easy, either by metro or by foot. The hidden gem of this hotel, however, is the Moxyfied suite. By any other name it would be considered the presidential suite: It’s the entire top floor, complete with a near 360-degree wraparound private garden with views of the Acropolis. Two substantial outdoor patios create the perfect space for lounging (or bringing the party back to the room). It’s both spacious and cozy.

Virgin Hotels New York

A Chamber King guest room at Virgin Hotels New York Courtesy of Virgin Hotels New York

Location: New York City

New York City From: $650

Like everything Sir Richard Branson does, there’s a cheekiness to the 39-floor Virgin Hotels New York. From the bathroom signs that say “unisexy” with line-drawn people crossing their legs to the Sugar Daddy–branded sweeteners in each of the 460 guest rooms, including 39 suites and two penthouses, innuendos thrive.

The layout of the standard rooms, which are branded “chambers,” are very thoughtful. A kind of hallway meets dressing room is the entry point, with a vanity and two flex closet spaces for luggage. A sliding barn door separates that space from the bedroom, which features a custom king-size bed with an upholstered headboard that extends into a booth with a marble end table for working or dining. There are two peepholes: The first is at the door to the room, and the second is at the internal barn door, ideal for solo travelers wanting extra privacy or security when letting staff or other visitors into their room.

Virgin Hotels New York’s Pool Club, one of the few Manhattan hotels with an outdoor pool, is a scene on the fourth floor with the Empire State Building in the background and an edgy cocktail bar in the foreground. In between, a large deck with sunbeds and cabanas are set up for socializing.

We Care Spa

The We Care Spa’s grounds feature winding pathways with plenty of greenery. Courtesy of We Care Spa

Location: Desert Hot Springs, California

Desert Hot Springs, California From: From $1,773 for two nights

Since 1986, We Care Spa has tailored its liquid nutrition, guided fasting, detox programs, and more than 40 treatments to individuals looking to retreat to the desert and work on themselves. What started as the private home of founder Susana Belen has expanded to 29 rooms complete with seven-layer air purification, oversize soaking tubs, rebounder trampolines, and circadian light systems.

Available in two- to eight-day programs, the experience can be private (traveling from room to treatment to labyrinth to infrared sauna uninterrupted) or communal (there’s always another person at the lobby tea bar, the poolside juice station, or the gym). While some guests opt to come in pairs, most are unaccompanied.

The experience begins as you step over a subterranean cluster of healing crystals; from there it’s a bit of a choose your own adventure. Besides a timed list of beverages to consume and scheduled treatments, the days and nights are flexible. Morning yoga, nutrition, or breath work classes appeal to some, while others simply relax by the pool, visit the medicine wheel, or retreat to their room.

The Twin Fin

The Twin Fin’s Coconut Club lounge faces the Pacific Ocean. Courtesy of the Twin Fin

Overlooking Waikīkī Beach, the Twin Fin has embarked on a mission to differentiate itself from the other more family- or honeymoon-focused hotels lining Waikīkī’s main street, Kalākaua Avenue. From the quarterly artist in residency program to a quartet of ongoing local partnerships, including a live talks series with Parley for the Oceans, the hotel attracts tourists and locals alike using interactive events where socializing around a passion makes conversation easy. A robust activities calendar includes hula, ukulele, and flower le‘i lessons, with at least one class daily.

Although the ocean is right across the street, Twin Fin works with Wai Kai, a destination in West O’ahu that offers a deep-water standing wave pool that simulates river surfing. Whether you’re learning to surf or refining a skill, Wai Kai offers something the ocean can’t: consistency sans current or sand. A shuttle picks up guests directly across the street from the hotel for sessions, which can come with or without coaching.

Singita Pamushana Lodge

The swimming pool at Zimbabwe’s Singita Pamushana Lodge Courtesy of Singita

Location: Malilangwe, Zimbabwe

Malilangwe, Zimbabwe From: $2,180

Safari with a side of plunge pool is certainly one way to immerse yourself in nature. At Singita Pamushana Lodge, all eight suites have their own plunges, plus a cliff-top firepit. Everything at camp overlooks the Malilangwe Dam, and where there’s water, there’s plentiful wildlife, especially within the 115,000-acre Malilangwe Wildlife Reserve in Zimbabwe’s remote southeast.

Singita, an ecotourism and conservation brand, believes in wholeness, rather than wellness, a holistic approach that allows for a safari to be inspiring but also soothing. Think twice-daily game drives as well as guided yoga and meditation sessions. There also are winetastings and fireside nightcaps. While many safaris encourage double occupancy, each of Singita’s 16 lodges operates per person per night.