The Top Hotels in Cape Town
Cape Town is the rare city that mixes urban pleasures with natural wonders. For the best views of the coast, book a room at Cape View Clifton or Tintswalo Atlantic. One & Only is close to the action of the V&A Waterfront, plus guests can SUP right out the backyard around Cape Town’s canals. Art lovers will want to book a stay at the Ellerman House, which has its own gallery, plus insider access to the city’s top artists.
Highlights
W Quay Rd, V & A Waterfront, Cape Town, 8002, South Africa
There’s a reason Cape Grace always tops the list of Cape Town’s best hotels. Everyone loves a classic, particularly the kind where the service might lull you into thinking you’re the only one at the hotel. That’s no small thing, especially considering Cape Grace has hosted famous tycoons, diplomats, and Clintons aplenty. Though the hotel only opened its doors in 1996, it harkens back to a bygone era. Elegant rooms evoke the surrounding area’s nautical heritage, and many have views of Table Mountain. On the hotel’s lengthy list of amenities is a revamped outdoor pool and conservatory area, which was unveiled in 2014.
Cape Grace’s unbeatable location, at the heart of the popular V&A Waterfront district, makes for easy access to prime Cape Town sites. If guests want to venture a bit farther afield, the hotel also offers complimentary chauffeur service to give them a ride.
47 Main Rd, Green Point, Cape Town, 8005, South Africa
There’s a touch of Old World glamour to the Cape Royale—the imposing facade, the dramatic lobby, the bellmen in top hats—but just when you start to wonder if the whole experience is going to be resolutely old-school, you’ll find yourself pleasantly surprised by the sleek rooms. They feature contemporary furniture, granite and porcelain bathrooms, and a soothing palette of mostly grays and whites with the occasional punch of lime green or aqua blue. It’s also the site of six restaurants, cafes, and bars, each with its own theme, from Italian cuisine to healthy eating to Thai or Middle Eastern fare.
The city’s best beaches and nightlife—not to mention Green Point’s dazzling Cape Town Stadium, erected for the 2010 World Cup and now the site of many a mega-concert and local soccer match—are minutes away.
232 Kloof Rd, Clifton, Cape Town, 8005, South Africa
This exclusive hotel perched high above popular Clifton Beach sits on some of the country’s best real estate, nestled between mountains and the Atlantic Ocean. Part of Rare Earth’s Beach Portfolio of properties, it’s an airy oasis, complete with a contemporary yet timeless feel. Designed like a chic beach house, rooms feature crisp whites, soft grays, and soothing taupes.
Cape View Clifton isn’t the kind of hotel where guests are cloyed with attention. The staff is there when you need them (to help you plan an excursion, perhaps), but they’re mostly unobtrusive so you can do your own thing, uninterrupted—just as one would at their own beach house.
180 Kloof Rd, Bantry Bay, Cape Town, 8005, South Africa
Surrounded by bold artwork inside and magnificent ocean views outside, guests are never quite sure where to direct their gaze when they arrive at Ellerman House. A stay here is a bit like visiting an elegant and attentive friend, starting with the complimentary airport pickup straight through all the thoughtful, personalized touches (guests might find a bottle of their favorite vodka already stocked in their room). The hotel owner is a well-known aficionado of South African art, and his private collection graces the walls of the guestrooms and public spaces. True art fans should be sure to visit the on-site gallery to view masterpieces by Louis Maqhubela, Wayne Barker, and Angus Taylor. If it’s not occupied, also sneak a peek at the breathtaking wine gallery, which features a wall made of soil from the Cape Winelands and a spiral-shaped wine rack modeled after a corkscrew.
Sitting on the edge of a cliff, this luxuriously appointed hotel makes for one of the best spots in Cape Town for a sundowner. Have a cocktail on the terrace while watching the fiery African sun meet the tumultuous Atlantic waves.
Dock Road, V & A Waterfront, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Hands down, this is Cape Town’s most glamorous hotel. The Adam Tihany–designed interiors were unveiled just in time for the 2010 World Cup, and the celebrities haven’t stopped coming since. The rooms are spacious and mellow, with sleek lines, an earth-tone palette, and an African-chic aesthetic.
Despite its obvious sophistication, this resort is a hit with the whole family—children go crazy for the kids’ club, while parents love the spa, which is one of Cape Town’s best. If you want to hobnob with the city’s style set, the One&Only is the place to go. Locals fill up the dazzling lobby every weekend for the popular high tea, then pack the tables at Nobu after going for massages at the spa.
38 Long St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
You might hear Long Street before you see it—this bustling artery is the heart of Cape Town, home to some of the city’s most popular restaurants, bars, and boutiques, all within a few blocks’ radius of the Grand Daddy Hotel. Built in 1895, this landmark building has been transformed into one of the city’s quirkier havens, though it somehow manages to walk the fine line between campy and classy. It’s a spot that’s beloved by tourists and locals alike (don’t be surprised to stumble onto a local fashion shoot in the gilded Daddy Cool bar).
Behind the stately gray exterior lies a whimsical world: snuggle into crisp white sheets in one of the 26 colorful rooms or suites, or settle into a stylishly appointed Airstream in the rooftop trailer park. And speaking of the rooftop: there’s no better place to take in the view of Table Mountain presiding over the city.
Chapmans Peak Drive, Cape Town
Cape Town already feels like it’s at the tip of the world, but the sensation is magnified at Tintswalo Atlantic, where guests get cozy in suites just a few feet from the ocean. Park in the lot just off famed Chapman’s Peak Drive and take the hotel van, which winds its way down a steep road and drops guests at a collection of semi-detached units. Each is themed after a different island—Zanzibar, Antigua, Sicily, and, oddly enough, Robben (where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned). The details are thoughtful, however, from the elaborate, wood-carved headboards to the seashell-encrusted bathroom walls and idyllic paintings. It’s hard to find a setting more romantic and remote. In the unlikely event that you want to venture out, there’s a shuttle that whisks guests to Cape Town, just over 30 minutes away.
Silo Square, V & A Waterfront, Cape Town, 8801, South Africa
The new crown jewel of the Cape Town hotel scene, The Silo is housed in an old grain elevator, perched above 42 cement silos on the V&A Waterfront. The silos, which extend outward below the hotel, are home to the world-class Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art, opened in September 2017. Inside the hotel, owner Liz Biden seamlessly blends her penchant for bold colors and animal prints with some of the best in contemporary African art. The 28 guest rooms feature handmade headboards and Egyptian crystal chandeliers; concave, floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the city or harbor; and deep-soaking tubs in the bathroom.
On the sixth floor, you’ll find the concierge (Hoon Kim, one of only 12 South Africans to hold the coveted Crossed Keys—a distinction from the prestigious hotel concierge association Les Clefs d’Or), the Granary Café, the Willaston Bar, and several private meeting rooms. Also on-site is a spa, gym, and rooftop infinity pool and lounge with views of Table Mountain. If you’re visiting over New Year’s, head to the rooftop—or book a west-facing room—for spectacular views of the V&A Waterfront fireworks.
