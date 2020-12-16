The Best Hotels in Vancouver

Canada's west coast seaport town combines both urban and outdoor adventures. The Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, a former Canadian Pacific Railway hotel, sheds light on the city's history. Opus hotel is a great base for exploring Vancouver's funky Yaletown neighborhood. The glamorous Rosewood Hotel Georgia displays art work from the founders of Canada’s modern art movement, while Skwachays Lodge, Canada’s first aboriginal arts hotel, introduces guests to the work of First Nations artists.