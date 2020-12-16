The Best Hotels in Vancouver
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Canada's west coast seaport town combines both urban and outdoor adventures. The Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, a former Canadian Pacific Railway hotel, sheds light on the city's history. Opus hotel is a great base for exploring Vancouver's funky Yaletown neighborhood. The glamorous Rosewood Hotel Georgia displays art work from the founders of Canada’s modern art movement, while Skwachays Lodge, Canada’s first aboriginal arts hotel, introduces guests to the work of First Nations artists.
900 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6C 2W6, Canada
Affectionately nicknamed by locals as the “Castle in the City” for its copper-green, fairytale-like roof, the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver was once a Canadian Pacific Railway hotel—a fact that’s intertwined with the history of...
1038 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 0B9, Canada
Opened just in time for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics and conveniently located next to the convention center, Canada Place, and Coal Harbour, the ultra-modern Fairmont Pacific Rim is a magnet for visiting CEOs, celebs, and...
791 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6C 2T4, Canada
Just steps from a Canada Line station to YVR airport (about a 30-minute door-to-door trip) and in the heart of the city’s downtown shopping and financial districts, the Four Seasons is just a short stroll from the fashionable bar and restaurant...
788 Richards St, Vancouver, BC V6B 3A4, Canada
Step inside the ornate lobby and prepare to be wowed by L’Hermitage’s dramatic suspended scarlet sculpture and stylish monochrome mosaic marble floor. After check-in, guests can visit the bright fifth-floor L’Orangerie lounge for tea, coffee, or a...
322 Davie St, Vancouver, BC V6B 5Z6, Canada
801 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6C 1P7, Canada
Originally opened in 1927, Vancouver's Hotel Georgia was the celebrity haunt of everyone from Elvis and the Rat Pack to Errol Flynn and Katharine Hepburn. The hotel closed in 2006 for a multimillion-dollar restoration project, and reopened as the...
31 West Pender, Vancouver, BC V6B 1R3, Canada
Canada’s first aboriginal arts hotel opened in 2014. Part luxury hotel and part social enterprise, Skwachays Lodge ticks all the right boxes. On the luxe side: plush linens, Hypnos beds (the same as the British royal family sleep on), spacious...
1100 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6Z 1Y7, Canada
This retro 1950s motor hotel sits on a busy street in Vancouver’s downtown core, just steps from the financial district and bustling shopping areas of Robson and West Georgia streets. With its eye-catching neon sign and pastel paint, it...
1300 Robson St, Vancouver, BC V6E 1C5, Canada
Conveniently set on a quiet stretch of Robson Street in Vancouver’s West End, the Listel lieswithin walking distance ofthe city’s famous Stanley Park, a lively shopping and dining scene, and the seawall that wraps around the downtown waterfront.
1177 Melville St, Vancouver, BC V6E 0A3, Canada
Opened in 2009, The Loden features floor-to-ceiling windows designed to echo the waves in nearby Coal Harbour, with the timber-and-patinated-copper exterior reflecting the Pacific Northwest forest. The hotel also makes it easy for guests to dip...
1128 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6E 0A8, Canada
Opened in 2009, the Asian influence on the architecture and interior design of Shangri-La Vancouver is clear to see. The rooms are tranquil, with warm rosewood panels and tapestries, walls, and furnishings that softly glow with gold, cream, and...
This beachfront hotel conjures thoughts of a more genteel era, thanks to its Virginia Creeper–clad brick and terra-cotta walls and heritage building status. Erected in 1912 as an apartment building, the Sylvia transformed into a hotel...
845 Hornby St, Vancouver, BC V6Z 1V1, Canada
Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, the Wedgewood is a distinctly different boutique hotel. The only Relais & Châteaux property in the city, the Wedgewood stands out with its top hat–wearing doorman, jewel box–like lobby with...
