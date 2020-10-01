A local's guide to toronto

Toronto, eh? Old Hog Town is an always-changing dreamscape of travel delights. Best Asian food this side of... er... Asia? Toronto. Keen on a show at one of the world's greatest music venues? Toronto (bonus points if Neil Young is in town). Want to get your libation on? You get the point. There's something for everyone in this town, whether you're keen on whetting your whistle in the Distillery District or getting your mustache and plaid on in Ossington.