A local's guide to toronto
Collected by Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador
List View
Map View
Toronto, eh? Old Hog Town is an always-changing dreamscape of travel delights. Best Asian food this side of... er... Asia? Toronto. Keen on a show at one of the world's greatest music venues? Toronto (bonus points if Neil Young is in town). Want to get your libation on? You get the point. There's something for everyone in this town, whether you're keen on whetting your whistle in the Distillery District or getting your mustache and plaid on in Ossington.
Save Place
249 Ossington Ave, Toronto, ON M6J 3A1, Canada
The Dakota Tavern is Ossington Avenue's infamous subterranean saloon, an open concept rock bar with glowing skulls mounted on the wall, barn doors leading nowhere, and high-backed whiskey barrel stools surrounding the old oak bar. The Dakota has...
Save Place
64 Ossington Ave, Toronto, ON M6J 2Y7, Canada
I don't know of many places where you can grab a coffee, read a magazine, pull a pint, flip a tractor tire, swing a sledgehammer, and finish off with an organic wheatgrass and kale smoothie, but then I don't know many other places like the...
Save Place
301 Front St W, Toronto, ON M5V 2T6, Canada
Since it was built back in 1976, the CN Tower has toppedthe must-visit list of most Toronto tourists. Until recently, a visit was pretty standard; hop in elevator, shoot up to the observation deck,and ogle the city from a hawk’s vantage point....
Save Place
317 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON M5T 1G4, Canada
Frank Gehry was born inToronto, but his dramatic 2008renovation and expansion ofthis Beaux-Arts museum washis first Canadian commission.He first discovered art on childhood visits to its vast collection,which spans the world. Now themuseum...
Save Place
Kensington Ave, Toronto, ON M5T 2K2, Canada
A trip to Toronto without a visit to Kensington Market doesn’t make any sense. Despite its diminutive size, this neighborhood packs plenty of activity within its boundaries. Arrive hungry: Restaurants and cafésdish out bites like tapas, poke,...
Save Place
Call for Appointment, 239 Bering Ave, Etobicoke, ON M6B 1L3, Canada
The Junction has its fair share of furniture shops but one of my favourites is Metropolis Living. Owned by siblings and veteran vintage collectors Phil Freire and Maggie Gattesco, the store feels like a museum of cool props. I'm a big fan of the...
Save Place
479 Broadview Ave, Toronto, ON M4K 2N4, Canada
It's one of the most beautifully decorated places in the city. It's away from the tourist fray in the East End, but if you're lucky to have your cuppa here, you'll be rewarded with a sweeping view of the skyline from Riverdale Park. This is a...
Save Place
1214 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1J6, Canada
Among the neighborhood’s art-minded hotels, the Gladstone is the most interactive, with shows, classes, and ongoing events. The 37 rooms, all designed by local artists, have breathed new life into the 128-year-old icon, which filmmaker Christina...
Save Place
1151 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1J3, Canada
The famed Drake Hotel's motto is that they are a "hotbed of culture." This extends to their General Store but the items in here are anything but general. There's lots of curiosities here like those fun scratch maps, New York vs. Paris postcard...
Save Place
1132 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1X2, Canada
If you ask someone in Toronto where to get great poutine in Toronto, there's going to be a debate. It doesn't matter if it originated in Quebec, Torontonians love their cheese curd, gravy and fries mash-up. So where to go? Some will say Smoke's...
Save Place
63 Ossington Ave, Toronto, ON M6J 2Z2, Canada
Arranged by era, I Miss You Vintage is a well organized, easy-to-shop treasure trove of great pieces. If you want high-end vintage, this is the place to get it. They recently added an extension for bags and accessories. There are some true finds...
Save Place
Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada
In its newest incarnation, opened in 2012 and soaring 55 stories at the corner of Bay and Yorkville, the Four Seasons Toronto embodies founder Isadore Sharp’s vision to focus on the guest, which has positioned the brand as a leader in the luxury...
Save Place
Tempt fate at the Monkey Paw’s Book-O-Matic machine, where for the price of a toonie you’ll be delivered an archaic tome in the vein of Elementary Arabic, Vol. 3. I’ll let you know how my studying gets on. The Monkey’s Paw...
Save Place
790 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1G3, Canada
The moment the snow melts, young Torontonians begin their annual spring migration to Trinity Bellwoods Park. The hippest park in town, Bellwoods stretches from the shopper’s paradise of Queen West up to central Dundas Street. On a...
Save Place
From the outside, the Royal Ontario Museum appears to have been struck by a mineral formation from outer space. When the original building was overhauled by starchitect Daniel Libeskind, many locals were dismayed by the new...
Save Place
229 College St, Toronto, ON M5T 1R4, Canada
The Tour Guys take you on a guided tour of Toronto's Graffiti Alley. As you wind through the alley as well as other points of graffiti in back areas of downtown, you'll get an overview of the history and language of graffiti. It's a great insight...
Save Place
357 College St, Toronto, ON M5T 1S5, Canada
Known as the greenest hostel in North America, it's also one of the most unique hostel stays I've had. Planet Traveler is a smorgasboard of everything a traveler would want in an accommodation: -comfortable and roomy beds -clean rooms with plenty...
Save Place
11 Dockside Dr, Toronto, ON M5A 1B6, Canada
Squint your eyes and Sugar Beach looks like a David Hockney painting come to life: a cobalt-blue sky above and pale yellow sands below, lined by even rows of pastel-pink umbrellas. It's an Instagrammer's dream. But look around and you'll...
Save Place
14 Kensington Ave, Toronto, ON M5T 2J7, Canada
If you ask any fashion editor or blogger what the best vintage shop is in Toronto, chances are they're going to tell you that it's Courage My Love in Kensington Market. It's hard not to miss this shop, which has been in business since 1975. If you...
Save Place
Distillery District, Toronto, ON M5A, Canada
The Distillery District, with its cobblestoned streets and Victorian-era commercial buildings, brings a little old-time romance to Toronto. After industry moved out, the area became run-down; but the extraordinary heritage architecture...
Save Place
243 X Queens Quay W, Toronto, ON M5J 2G8, Canada
List this under "very cool installations." The best part about the "wavedeck" is that you can slide on it (because you know you want to). It's a great, interactive gathering place at water's edge, and it plays on that theme in a whimsical way.
Save Place
392 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M5V 2A9, Canada
Former Toronto food truck superstar, Banh Mi Boys, opened up a shop at the buzzy intersection of Queen and Spadina (ironically, it's beside a McDonald's). In addition to their popular banh mi sandwiches and steam bao is one unusual dish: Kimchi...
Save Place
32 Tank House Lane, Toronto, ON M5A 3C4, Canada
On one of those (far too many for my taste) freezing days, nothing warms me up more than a cup of hot and spicy Mayan chocolate. Delicious! I also would suggest the Bicerin (pictured above) when they happen to have it on their menu. Heaven!
Save Place
93 Front St E, Toronto, ON M5E 1C3, Canada
Stationed inside the St. Lawrence Market, a veritable treasure trove of edible goodness, Carousel Bakery is where you'll find Hogtown's original peameal bacon sandwich which manages to be both lunch and a history lesson all in one. Curing pork...
Save Place
93 Front St E, Toronto, ON M5E 1C3, Canada
Toronto's St. Lawrence Market is crammed with 120 vendors, butcher counters, bakeries, ethnic eateries, and seafood shops. But there's one reason why most people come here: the peameal bacon sandwich, which is dished up at the Carousel Bakery....
Save Place
178 Victoria St, Toronto, ON M5B 1T7, Canada
Massey Hall is one of Canada’s most important concert halls. Averitable encyclopedia of musicaltalent has played here, including Enrico Caruso, Ella Fitzgerald, Bob Dylan, Pete Seeger, Igor Stravinsky, Patti Smith, Lou Reed, George Gershwin,...
Save Place
Old Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada
Downtown Toronto isn't usually associated with footracing, and it may seem strange that anyone would want to run in one of the busiest cities in the world, but a few times a year the downtown core is shut off from vehicular traffic and opened up...
Save Place
Port Lands, Toronto, ON, Canada
It takes a Herculean effort to get out of bed at 4AM, work through the ferret warrens that claim to be Toronto's roads, and arrive in a place worth waiting for the sun. When the sun finally showed up and lifted the frigid blanket of a chilly May...
Save Place
18 King St E, Toronto, ON M5C 1C4, Canada
Toronto's beer scene is burgeoning, with new breweries, brewpubs, and watering holes popping up around town all the time. And while the Beer Bistro doesn't brew on the premises, they do go out of their way to bring in some of the world's greatest...
Save Place
124 Ossington Ave, Toronto, ON M6J 2Z5, Canada
In an old auto garage turned brewpub, Bellwoods' impressive rotating selection of craft beers has established it as a solid regular spot on the Ossington strip. It's 20-foot high fermenting tanks create inventive and delicious beers available in...
Save Place
143 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON M4K 1N2, Canada
Allen's is an institution down on the Danforth. Nestled in the heart of Greektown, Allen's is as much a destination as the famed neighborhood itself; the place is busy every night of the week, and a few movies have even been filmed inside. The...
Save Place
245 Eglinton Ave E, Toronto, ON M4P 3B7, Canada
It seems as though only diehard brew misers know about Granite, which is a shame, considering it's one of the very best brew pubs in the country. It could have something to do with the fact that the pub is located at Eglington and Mt Pleasant,...
Save Place
1 Canada's Wonderland Drive, Vaughan, ON L6A 1S6, Canada
What you see here is the most terrifying rollercoaster in the world. This thing is so big that one of Wonderland's original coasters runs beneath it—and is not even visible in this frame. The Leviathan, as it is called, is so large that it...
Save Place
1271 Dundas St W #200, Toronto, ON M6J 1X8, Canada
I popped into Imperial Tattoo in Toronto's Land of Oz to meet with Ronan Gibney, one of the country's most famed tattoo artists. Ronan's chair is often booked two months out, which makes it tough to drop by and get a dragon, naked lady, or laser...
Save Place
45 Esandar Dr, Toronto, ON M4G 4C5, Canada
Toronto's craft beer scene is exploding. Amsterdam Brewing has been at the forefront of the craft scene for many years, but with a brand new brewing facility in an up and coming part of town, and a line of great new suds—some experimental, some...
Save Place
Chain or not, Freshii has a great boutique lunch vibe that makes each outlet feel like a unique one-off. Fresh ingredients, friendly service, and a quick, healthy lunch. I'm a fan. It has to be the only outlet of this type offering salad and...
Save Place
861 York Mills Rd, North York, ON M3B 1Y2, Canada
I've visited Thailand 6,530 times (citation needed), and plan on visiting over and again until I kick the bucket. Yeah, the beaches and Bangkok and the hustle and bustle are all great, but few cuisines compare to Thai. North York will never be...
Save Place
865 York Mills Rd, North York, ON M3B 1Y6, Canada
I may have overdone it at this pizza parlor, but only by a half a dozen slices. I settled in at the counter surrounded by school kids on lunch break. The second I pulled out my camera, they were on me with a thousand questions. It turned into...
Save Place
865 York Mills Rd, North York, ON M3B 1Y6, Canada
WonderPho Tonight is my favorite Bob Seger song. WonderPho North York is my favorite pseudo-street food sit down joint. Coincidence? I think not. Everything on the menu is made from scratch, and that menu is as concise and well curated as any...
Save Place
879 York Mills Rd, North York, ON M3B 1Y5, Canada
I know that the photo looks desolate, but the joint had only just opened, and I was in a rush. You'll have to trust me when I tell you that this one of the most popular restaurants on the block, and a little slice of Filipino heaven. The menu...
Save Place
4695 Yonge St, North York, ON M2N 5M3, Canada
A great option for a quick breakfast, Eggsmart has a few locations scattered throughout Toronto and the GTA. We Canadians love breakfast, because we're about the only people in the world able to figure out peameal bacon. You might know it as...
Save Place
12 Bushbury Dr, North York, ON M3A 2Z7, Canada
Donalda is an exclusive member club in the heart of North York, but isn't completely out of reach for the non-member. Guests of members have always been welcome at Donalda, and playing the 6,500 yard course tucked deep in Toronto is an experience...
Save Place
Betty Sutherland Trail, Toronto, ON, Canada
Have you been here? Tell us about it below!
Save Place
1240 Sheppard Ave E, North York, ON M2K 2W1, Canada
If you're anything like me, you like to get lost. Unfortunately, I can't always find my way back home. That has never happened in Toronto—not when the city is never more than a kilometer or two away—but it's sometimes fun to pretend. The East Don...
Save Place
7509 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L3T 2B4, Canada
This indoor market couldn't be more out of place if it tried, and that's just fine by me. This is a throwback to the Ontario of old, and should be experienced when you've got a bit of time on your hands, and find yourself a little north of...
Save Place
879 York Mills Rd, North York, ON M3B 1Y5, Canada
I love Persian cuisine, but I love art I don't understand even more. Tough to decide which to show you here, but I went with the art. This gentleman does not look nearly as happy as I did after lunch, and I don't know why. This shouldn't keep you...
Save Place
600 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M6G 1K4, Canada
The little geek in your heart is a hopeless romantic, and his perfect date would begin at Snakes and Latte’s, where Cards Against Humanity and a cappuccino go hand in hand. We got so wrapped up in our games that we forgot to snap a picture of the...
Save Place
1150 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1J3, Canada
When the Drake Hotel opened in 2004, it not only enhanced the Toronto hotel scene, it helped revitalize the West Queen West neighborhood. This was long before the rapper Drake (no relation) became known as a Toronto ambassador. The design-oriented...
Save Place
770 Don Mills Rd, North York, ON M3C 1T3, Canada
Young, old, even the eternally curmudgeon can’t help but crack a smile at the immersive and immense Toronto Zoo, where pandas, polar bears, and pythons—not minotaur—wait for you at the center of the massive labyrinth. An afternoon at the Ontario...
Save Place
1006 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1W6, Canada
Toronto’s DIY cooking classes will help transform your kitchen into the gastro dreamscape you’ve always pined for. Le Dolci on Dundas West is a sweet station that will have you whipping up great cakes and bakes in no time, while the Healthy...
Save Place
17 Tank House Lane, Toronto, ON M5A 3C4, Canada
A Distillery District favorite, Pure Spirits Oyster House dishes some of the best seafood in the city, with tremendous daily specials on a variety of oysters from both Canadian coasts.
Save Place
5445 Yonge St, North York, ON M2N 6K7, Canada
Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu is as close to an authentic Korean experience as you’ll ever find in Toronto. Both the kimchi stew and the stone pot bibimbap are tremendous, and the finishing touches – from the metal chopsticks to the multitude of side...
Save Place
1585 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1T9, Canada
Lula is a unique dance club/theatre/stage in Toronto’s west end. The ever popular Saturday night Café Cubano is a great night on the town, while the vibe here is always festival, and always fun.
Save Place
1112 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1H9, Canada
Poutini’s House of Poutine is arguably the city’s most popular poutinerie. The Classic variety features thick-cut French fries, savory cheese curds, and thick gravy lovingly served piping hot. Poutini’s is so revered that it has recently become a...
Save Place
145 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M5H 4G1, Canada
The Four Seasons Center for the Performing Arts is home to the venerated Canadian Opera Company, so you can rest easy knowing that a Saturday night inside is spent in good company. But the building does not lack for architectural delights from the...
Save Place
210 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, ON M6K 3C3, Canada
Canada’s National Exhibition, or CNE, is a multi-purpose facility with live music venues, fairgrounds, waterfront parks, historic and cultural exhibits, and more. Canadians of just about any age can’t help but smile when they’re asked to visit The...
Save Place
1167 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1X3, Canada
Grasshopper Records is a vinyl outpost on Dundas West well worth a look if you’re a sonic purist, or in the market for the best in Toronto indie music. The owner is a Toronto rocksmyth of some renown, but I won’t spoil the surprises for you here –...
Save Place
Toronto, ON, Canada
Spinning your sweetheart around Nathan Philip’s Square on skates is a distinctly Canadian experience, one that visitors shouldn’t miss just because they forgot to pack their Bauer blades. Skates are rented on site for a small fee, meaning that...
Save Place
Toronto, ON, Canada
Cheap eats can sometimes be tough to find in Toronto, but if you’re keen on quality street treats, you could do worse than sampling from the armada of food trucks parked opposite Nathan Phillips Square. Some of these trucks have been on premise...
Save Place
1873 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M6R 2Z3, Canada
High Park, 399 acres of peace and recreation and playing fields and picnic areas, has a way of making you forget the citybeyond. Grenadier Pond, a tranquil body of water that runs along the park's western border, is favored byrunners. The Jamie...
Save Place
65 Front St W, Toronto, ON M5J 1E6, Canada
Union Station is a landmark in architectural design, and remains Canada’s most frequently used passenger rail terminal. Even if you’re not disembarking on a journey to another part of the country, I highly recommend visiting the station in order...
Save Place
5040 Yonge St, North York, ON M2N 6R8, Canada
You don't have to go downtown to get your cultural groove on; the Toronto Centre for the Arts, on a lively stretch of Yong Street in North York, has a number of thrilling programs in store for visitors. The Winter Program includes a number of...
Save Place
895 Lawrence Ave E #8, North York, ON M3C 3L2, Canada
You'll find it difficult to believe that congee hasn't caught on as a breakfast or dinner staple in Canada—especially once you've seen what Congee Queen can do with this Asian delight. The dining room is cozy, the service is excellent, and the...
Save Place
38 Ossington Ave, Toronto, ON M6J 2Y7, Canada
Williams Craig Design is one of the most impressive and inspiring design spaces in the city, and it looks and feels completely different with every visit. The studio offers design services for retail, corporate, and, most importantly, residential...
Save Place
355 Lesmill Rd, North York, ON M3B 3P4, Canada
Moatfield Farm Park is one of the quieter, prettier green spaces in North York/Toronto, especially come winter. If you're adventurous enough for a morning run through the crisp, cool air, there's a good chance you'll have the entire park to...
Save Place
711 Lake Shore Blvd W, Toronto, ON M5V 3T7, Canada
Toronto's parks system connections are tremendous; it's nearly possible to get from one corner of the city to the other while stepping foot on nothing but green space (almost). Coronation and the Battery Park Trail are great lakeshore spots to...
Save Place
27 Trinity St, Toronto, ON M5A 3C4, Canada
Brick Street Bakery has a few outlets scattered about town, but for a truly exceptional artisan experience, grab a freshly baked loaf of bred, a double chocolate nut brownie, a lemon tart, or a piping hot apple pie from the Distillery location and...
Save Place
28 Distillery Lane, Toronto, ON M5A 3C4, Canada
Save Place
Glow is a hip grill & wine bar a bit removed from the hustle and bustle of downtown, which makes getting in and out during peak hours a breeze. And then the fun begins. The menu is marked by healthy, light, hand-crafted, farm-fresh choices, while...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever