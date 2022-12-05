JOURNEYS

Fun in the Sun in Cancun

Fun for all at the edge of the Caribbean Sea.

For travelers looking for more than merely an escape, where comfort and convenience are a given and something new and exciting waits around every corner, Hilton Resorts has a place for you. From style-forward boutiques to All-Inclusive Resorts, excellence is the standard at Hilton, affording everyone the freedom to explore without limits in desirable destinations like Cancun.

Whether snorkeling amid ancient ruins or sampling some of the world’s best cuisine, few destinations offer the depth of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. Flanked by mangroves and a private slice of the Caribbean Sea, Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort, is an epicenter of fun for kids and grown-ups under a sun that shines year-round.

Within 15 minutes of the airport, you and your crew will enjoy the resort’s brand of all-you-can-everything, with 12 sites for unlimited food and drink, two infinity pools, endless entertainment, and so much more. Sebastian Saavedra, the Hilton Cancun’s Guest Service Manager, also recommends an on-site Mezcal and Tequila tasting. “You can learn how to pair them with incredible dishes or have a private dinner by the Caribbean sea. These activities are not part of the all-inclusive experience but are completely worth trying!”

Though the resort has everything you could possibly dream up, what awaits afield in the Yucatan Peninsula goes beyond imagination, and a rental car is the easiest way to access it. This is a land of underground aqueous caves, proud Mayan heritage, and sunny, seductive cities, ensuring that your stay at Hilton Cancún will be far more than just a day at the beach.

Itinerary

IkKilCenote_hiltoncancun

TRIP HIGHLIGHT

Ik Kil Cenote

Ik Kil Cenote, located minutes from the mysterious ruins of Chichén-Itzá, offers visitors a chance to cool down with a swim in its crystal waters, among its famed hanging vines, and it stands as a reminder of the cenote’s sacred role for the Mayans themselves, who would make sacrifices here in service to their rain god.
TRIP DESIGNER

Hilton Resorts

Taking Hilton’s world-famous hospitality to a whole new level in terms of style and convenience, Hilton Resorts has properties spanning the globe, each offering its own kind of extraordinary experience. Whether you’re looking for family fun, a grand escapade, or something in between, Hilton Resorts will exceed your expectations.
Maxal Taqueria at the Hilton Cancún

The resort’s Maxal Taqueria proves that there’s no wrong time for a mezcal by the beach.

Day 1Bienvenidos a Quintana Roo

Despite the quick ride from the airport, your arrival at the Hilton Cancún will feel like you’ve entered an entirely new world. Once you’ve deposited your bags—and wallet—in your guest room featuring clean, modern design, take a moment to bask in the calming sounds of the Pacific: you’re about to enjoy a week full of memories and relaxation.

Take your time assimilating with a full-service cocktail on the beach or at one of two infinity pools. From there, you can explore events at the Kids’ and Teens’ Clubs or the calendar of classes at the fitness center.

Once you’ve worked up an appetite, drop by Maxal Taqueria for a comforting, freshly made assortment of tacos, quesadillas, and tortas filled with setas al pibil (Maya-style mushrooms), suadero (thin-sliced beef), and more. Finish the evening with an exciting evening of music, dance, or one of many other offerings from the resort’s nightly calendar of live entertainment.
Mayan ruins

Day 2The Legacy of the Maya

Start your day with an international breakfast buffet at Vela as you plan your trip around the Yucatan. The Peninsula offers many opportunities to learn about Mayan history, boasting some of the world’s most popular—and important—sites of the pre-Columbian world. Chichén-Itzá, one of the “New” Seven Wonders of the World, is a can’t-miss, meaning you’ll want to get there early before the big crowds do.

Hilton Cancun’s staff can help you find the right rental car, affording you the flexibility to visit Valladolid, a charming colonial city built on Mayan ruins. Saavedra stresses a visit to cenotes like Ik Kil, located in the heart of Valladolid. Many of these sacred Mayan sites can be found throughout the region, some within 30 minutes of the hotel, offering an unforgettable opportunity to “discover the rock formations and crystal clear waters.”

Those looking to stay closer to the hotel are also in luck. As Saavedra notes, “you can swim with dolphins, sea turtles, and explore the coral reef” within easy reach of the Hilton Cancun. Another benefit to staying close: Maxal, the more formal wing of the resort’s taqueria, offers a bounty of traditional and inventive Mayan-influenced fare, including roasted bone marrow with corn esquites and langoustine empanadas with bayo bean cream.
Playa Delfines is one of the most scenic beaches in Cancún.

Flickr/Tristan Higbee

Day 3Exploring the Coast

A short drive north of the hotel brings you to Playa Delfines (Dolphin Beach), a beloved spot on Nichupté Lagoon featuring white-sand beaches, kid-safe shallows for swimming, and, as its name promises, ample dolphin sightings. Alongside the beach you’ll find “El Rey” (The King), a smaller, more intimate Mayan site, once a royal burial ground and astrological center.

The “king” for which the site is named refers to a statue discovered in 1923, since moved to the Museo Maya de Cancún. Thankfully for you, this important collection of artifacts can be found but a few feet away, housed in a beautiful, light-filled building.

If you’re looking for something even more contemporary, consider a visit to MUSA: Museo Subacuático de Arte. Located just off the coast of Isla Mujeres, this surreal, underwater art installation demands a bit of time, particularly if you’ve yet to receive your scuba certification (available upon request at the Hilton Cancún). Despite the time commitment, MUSA is worth it, a fascinating collision of marine life and modern art. And with the right scheduling, you’ll be back at the resort with plenty of time for beachside, robata-style grilled octopus and panko-crusted shrimp at Sunan.
Grab snacks, drinks, or midnight bites at Azulinda Lobby Bar.

Hilton

Day 4Reaching the Northern Limits

After another filling breakfast at Vela’s global buffet, grab some snacks to go and point yourself north, where several options await. If the family is looking to learn more about Mayan culture, past and present, the Great Museum of the Mayan World should be your first stop, with comprehensive exhibits in Spanish, English, and Maya, all housed in a structure meant to mimic the native ceiba tree.

Continuing onward to the coast, the pink salt flats of Las Coloradas are a popular site for selfies, and Chicxulub Beach is even more fascinating. A popular stop for locals, the beach itself may look like any other, but for scientists, it’s of utmost importance, believed to be the very spot where an asteroid’s impact wiped out 75 percent of all plant and animal life on earth.

As you head back to the hotel, consider a stop in Xoximilco, whose complex system of canals and artificial islands is a World Heritage Site, making it a popular site for floating fiestas. Back at the hotel, you can also celebrate with a few artisanal mezcals at Azulinda Lobby Bar.
image_6_hiltoncancun

The resort’s spectacular fiestas include live music and dance shows.

Hilton

Day 5Back at the Resort

After you’ve had sufficient time to fuel up with coffee and pastries at the Azulinda Market and Cafe, take some time exploring the local flora found throughout the resort. Partake in craft classes, learning how to make jewelry and Mayan-inspired art, as the kids explore their own creative side, forging friendships and memories in their own exclusive lounge.

As the kids join their newfound friends at the splash pool, enjoy some “me time” with an aqua spin class or a beachside bike ride. Later, everyone can meet at the beach for a friendly soccer match or take a trip toward the city for a visit to Croco Cun Zoo, an ethically minded conservation center for Indigenous and international species alike.

By night, the hotel staff can work with you to create your own private dining experience on a private beach, catered with all your family’s favorites in mind, or for an unforgettable romantic experience for two, all capped off with live music, dance, and more at one of the resort’s fiesta shows.
image_7_hiltoncancun

Auma offers an open-fire mixed grill featuring prime cuts and house specialties.

Day 6A Paseo Through Town

No visit to Cancún would be complete without a visit to the city center. After a relaxing poolside morning, you’ll start your self-guided urban tour in the heart of downtown. The Parque de Las Palapas and Mercado 28 both offer a chance to commingle with locals, browse for hand-made souvenirs, and—if the hotel’s unlimited churros and ice cream somehow weren’t enough—snack on the vibrant street food.

Street art is prominent all throughout the state of Quintana Roo, and nowhere more than in its capital. Your concierge can clue you into where to look, but following one’s nose (or eyes, in this case) is surely the best way to explore a city. If the baseball team Tigres de Quintana Roo are in town, a game of Mexico’s favorite pastime is a must.

Finish your evening with a celebratory meal at Auma, Hilton Cancún’s flagship restaurant, for chargrilled steaks, lobster, and an impressive selection of Mexican and international wines.
Enjoy ocean views and Asian-inspired fare at Sunan.

Enjoy ocean views and Asian-inspired fare at Sunan.

Hilton

Day 7Decompress

Though your time in the Yucatan is ending, there are plenty of ways to keep those memories alive. Expand on your yoga practice with an early class at the fitness center, or snap selfies at sunrise with a bike ride along the beach before enjoying one final, farewell feast at Sunan, keeping a good taste in your mouth as you work your way back to the airport.

For other rewarding experiences to be had here, Hilton Resorts truly offer something special for everyone—for families, couples, and friends alike. Interested in exploring a more design-oriented side of the Yucatan? Looking for a more intimate experience? Whatever your desire, Hilton has the resort for you, from the elegant Hilton Playa del Carmen, an All-Inclusive Adults-Only Resort, to the Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort.
