Zifei, Chengdu 27 Kuanxiangzi, Kuan Zhai Xiang Zi Te Se Shang Ye Jie, Qingyang Qu, Chengdu Shi, Sichuan Sheng, China

High Tea The Chinese take their tea seriously. A meal at Zifei, a courtyard restaurant on Wide Street in Chengdu, begins with an acrobatic tea ceremony.