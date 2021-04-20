Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Yaxche [CLOSED]

5 Av. Nte
Website
| +52 984 873 3011
Yaxché Maya Cuisine with a Flair Playa Del Carmen Mexico

Yaxché Maya Cuisine with a Flair

Yaxché specializes in Maya and Yucatecan cuisine. The décor recalls a Maya palace and the food is award-winning – and delicious.

Try the nohuc, lemon seasoned prawns on a bed of garlic mashed potatoes accompanied by grilled vegetables, followed by a “sweet virgin” for dessert, a decadent blend of frozen cookies smothered in sweet cream and lemon juice.

Sample one of their non-alcoholic beverages, such as cuzamil, a tangy blend of fresh orange, pineapple and chaya (a member of the spinach family).
By Michelle da Silva Richmond , AFAR Local Expert
Original afar recommends co branded belmond maroma 2 %281%29.jpg?1502217508?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points