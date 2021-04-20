Yaxche [CLOSED] 5 Av. Nte

Yaxché Maya Cuisine with a Flair Yaxché specializes in Maya and Yucatecan cuisine. The décor recalls a Maya palace and the food is award-winning – and delicious.



Try the nohuc, lemon seasoned prawns on a bed of garlic mashed potatoes accompanied by grilled vegetables, followed by a “sweet virgin” for dessert, a decadent blend of frozen cookies smothered in sweet cream and lemon juice.



Sample one of their non-alcoholic beverages, such as cuzamil, a tangy blend of fresh orange, pineapple and chaya (a member of the spinach family).