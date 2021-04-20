Where are you going?
Yantian Seafood Street

Hai Xian Jie, Yantian Qu, Shenzhen Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China, 518083
Catch of the Day Shenzhen China

Catch of the Day

Yantian Seafood Street is located by the seaside and provides the perfect ambiance to devour fresh and cheap seafood. There is a wholesale market for those who wish to purchase live seafood to bring home, along with another section selling dried and preserved products. The restaurants here are packed and lively, with patrons feasting on lobsters, crabs, abalones, and shrimp at affordable prices. Be sure to try Shenzhen's famous Shajing oysters while you're here. The more bustling stalls out on the streets along the port allow you to select your own seafood from the many tanks on display, before cooking it right away to provide a fresh, delicious, and memorable meal.

By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert

