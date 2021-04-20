Wudadao (五大道) Wu Da Dao, Heping Qu, Tianjin Shi, China

Wander Tianjin's "Fifth Avenue" for History and Euro Charm Between the 1860s and the 1940s, European countries established concessionary territories throughout many Chinese cities. The districts were built, maintained, and governed by the European nations. Tianjin nine countries had concessions in the city, in an area of the city known today as Wudadao, or The Five Avenues. Today, 230 buildings, in a beautiful riot of architectural styles—Renaissance, Greek, Gothic, Romantic, Eclectic, and more—make the district into a leafy place for a stroll or a horse-drawn carriage ride. The Tianjin Museum of Modern History, located in the former British Concession, is a good spot to stop for historical context.



