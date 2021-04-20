Wildflour Bread
140 Bohemian Hwy, Freestone, CA 95472, USA
| +1 707-874-2938
Fri - Mon 8am - 6:30pm
You Belong Among the WildflourThis treasure of a bakery is in a town called Freestone (near Sebastopol) and off a road called the Bohemian Highway, meaning that this is already as California as it gets and an absolute must-see for anyone exploring the coast of the Golden State.
There is some epic cycling in and around this fabulous bakery and it's where we began a dear friend's 60 mile 'birthday bakery ride'. This means we also had the chance to come back to Wildflour at the end of the ride and yes, the delicious delights were even better the second time around.
Wildflour is cozy and a great place for coffee and something made from flour. They're only open Friday through Monday and the hours are 8:30 am to 6 pm each of those days.
Thank you Tom Petty for letting me borrow your song for my title (and the slight adjustment I had to make to it).