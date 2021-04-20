Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Wildflour Bread

140 Bohemian Hwy, Freestone, CA 95472, USA
Website
| +1 707-874-2938
You Belong Among the Wildflour Freestone California United States

More info

Fri - Mon 8am - 6:30pm

You Belong Among the Wildflour

This treasure of a bakery is in a town called Freestone (near Sebastopol) and off a road called the Bohemian Highway, meaning that this is already as California as it gets and an absolute must-see for anyone exploring the coast of the Golden State.

There is some epic cycling in and around this fabulous bakery and it's where we began a dear friend's 60 mile 'birthday bakery ride'. This means we also had the chance to come back to Wildflour at the end of the ride and yes, the delicious delights were even better the second time around.

Wildflour is cozy and a great place for coffee and something made from flour. They're only open Friday through Monday and the hours are 8:30 am to 6 pm each of those days.

Thank you Tom Petty for letting me borrow your song for my title (and the slight adjustment I had to make to it).

By Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points