Wat Phra That Doi Suthep Ratchaworawihan

วัดพระธาตุดอยสุเทพ Tambon Su Thep, อ.เมือง Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50200, Thailand
+66 81 026 2482
A Favorite Chiang Mai Temple

On every trip, I try to ride my motorbike up to Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, a beautiful temple on the top of the mountain just outside of town. The view of the Chiang Mai valley is breathtaking on a clear day. I go to the shrine in the back of the temple and receive a blessing from the presiding monk. —Andy Ricker 
By Afar Magazine

Hilary Ford
almost 7 years ago

Buddhas in Monochrome

A row of Buddhas at Wat Phra That Doi Suthep in Chiang Mai. Doi Suthep temple is located at the top of the mountain that looms over the city of Chiang Mai and is one of the most famous and sacred temples in Thailand.
Hilary Ford
almost 7 years ago

Doi Suthep Rituals

A young girl pouring oil into lanterns that are always kept burning at Doi Suthep Temple in Chiang Mai
Hilary Ford
almost 7 years ago

Doi Suthep Lotus

Long stemmed lotus flowers that are held by Theravada Buddhist devotees as they recite Pali scripture and mantras.
Kat Payne
almost 7 years ago

Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep, Chiang Mai

Although this temple is a main tourist attraction and is generally busy, it is definitely worth a visit. Located on a mountain 15km outside of Chiang Mai, you can feel the air temperature drop as you leave the city, which is always a good thing in Thailand! Food and souvenir stalls line the way up the stairs to the temple entrance, with the vendors supplying multiple photo opportunities. The temple itself is of course gorgeous, as most temples in Thailand are, but also make sure you go to the viewpoint up there as the view of Chiang Mai from up in the clouds is pretty special.
Lauren Heineck
almost 7 years ago

Atop the mountain

Gorgeous scenery, ultimate serenity and pilgrims make this a must-see stop in Chiang Mai. Temples, temples and temples may fill your Thailand itinerary, but this one should top the list.
Alain Secretan (ASITRAC)
about 3 years ago

The Iconic Naga Staircase, Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, Chiang Mai, North Thailand

Jonathan Look, Jr.
almost 7 years ago

Doi Suthep Near Chiang Mai, Thailand

The Chedi at Doi Suthep looks pretty good considering it was built in 1383. Wonder how the "monuments" we are building now will look in 630 years.
Sarah Crawford
almost 7 years ago

Magic mountaintop temple outside of Chiang Mai

The first time I visited this place I could not believe how beautiful and inspiring it was. Legend has it that back in the day, people were trying to decide where to build a temple to house a sacred relic. The king strapped the relic onto the back of a white elephant and released it into the jungle. The elephant arrived at this very spot, trumpeted three times, and then died. It was interpreted as a sign, and the kind ordered construction for the temple to begin there. One time was not enough. I had to go back and back several times throughout my trip.

