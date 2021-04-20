Wat Phra That Doi Suthep Ratchaworawihan

Magic mountaintop temple outside of Chiang Mai

The first time I visited this place I could not believe how beautiful and inspiring it was. Legend has it that back in the day, people were trying to decide where to build a temple to house a sacred relic. The king strapped the relic onto the back of a white elephant and released it into the jungle. The elephant arrived at this very spot, trumpeted three times, and then died. It was interpreted as a sign, and the kind ordered construction for the temple to begin there. One time was not enough. I had to go back and back several times throughout my trip.