Waialua Estate Coffee and Cacao

67 Kupahu St, Waialua, HI 96791, USA
Website
| +1 808-637-0201
Pure Hawaiian Chocolate Waialua Hawaii United States

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Pure Hawaiian Chocolate

Hawaii is the only state in the United States with the right climate to grow and harvest cacao beans, yet there are few growers on the islands. Grown on Oahu's north shore, Waialua Estate is one of the few to harvest cacao from a single estate, grown exclusively on the island. Waialua also produces coffee on the original Dole Plantation, alternating harvests by the season.

Hawaii's top chef Alan Wong has long been a champion of Waialua's chocolate, serving it in his gourmet "crunch bars" and upscale ice cream sandwiches for years. It's now available for purchase at various gourmet shops on Oahu, including Whole Foods. Check the website for occasional tour offerings and open house events.


By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

