A Modern Design Museum in Germany

Just across the border from Basel, Switzerland , sits the Vitra Design Museum. Housing one of the finest collections of modern design and architecture, the main museum building was designed by Frank Gehry, and the collection includes more than 7,000 pieces of modern furniture, lighting, and accessories. Sign up ahead of your visit for a walking tour and allow yourself time to browse the museum shop (hard to resist) and have lunch at the restaurant on-site.