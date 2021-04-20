Vitra Design Museum

The Vitra Haus

Vitra is one of the most famous European furniture brands, known for its absolutely incomparable quality and timelessness as well as its simple, elegant design collaborations with modern masters like Charles and Ray Eames and contemporary practitioners like Hella Jongerius and Jasper Morrison. The Vitra Haus is a beautiful museum-showroom by Swiss architects Herzog & de Meuron, where the company's products are displayed in incredible tableaux against stunning landscape views.