Vitra Design Museum
Charles-Eames-Straße 2, 79576 Weil am Rhein, Germany
| +49 7621 7023200
Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm
A Modern Design Museum in GermanyJust across the border from Basel, Switzerland, sits the Vitra Design Museum. Housing one of the finest collections of modern design and architecture, the main museum building was designed by Frank Gehry, and the collection includes more than 7,000 pieces of modern furniture, lighting, and accessories. Sign up ahead of your visit for a walking tour and allow yourself time to browse the museum shop (hard to resist) and have lunch at the restaurant on-site.
The Vitra Haus
Vitra is one of the most famous European furniture brands, known for its absolutely incomparable quality and timelessness as well as its simple, elegant design collaborations with modern masters like Charles and Ray Eames and contemporary practitioners like Hella Jongerius and Jasper Morrison. The Vitra Haus is a beautiful museum-showroom by Swiss architects Herzog & de Meuron, where the company's products are displayed in incredible tableaux against stunning landscape views.