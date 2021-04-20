Vintgar Gorge
Turistično društvo Gorje, Podhom 80, 4247 Zgornje Gorje, Slovenia
| +386 51 621 511
Sun - Sat 7am - 7pm
The Scaffold Trail - Hiking Vintgar GorgeThere is nothing like the power of water. What it's done along the one mile trail through the Radovna River gorge is an engineering masterpiece. Built on wood scaffolding, the trail winds its way down river, crisscrossing the current in the decent. The canyon walls stretch 300 feet skyward in some spots, enhancing the remoteness of the experience. The trail only drops about 1000 feet in the mile walk, making it easy for most hikers. The railings and decking are all impeccably maintained and blend beautifully into the geologic landscape. The trail ends at incredible cascade called Sum Falls, where the river bottom drops out leaving a 50 foot water feature that is truly the cherry on top of the cake.
The Vintgar Gorge trail is also easy to get to if you're staying in Bled. Only a few miles from town near the hamlet of Zgornje Gorje, you could spend the day walking the 8 mile roundtrip if so inclined. Or, rent a bike in Bled and ride out to the trail. We hiked in May and did not see another soul on the trail. The tranquility was deafening; the water, a pulsing liquid crystal. Slovenia is one of the more pristine place on the planet and the Vintgar Gorge punctuates the beauty. Don't just stand there, get out for a walk...