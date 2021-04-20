Bohinj - Pizzeria & Spaghetti House Don Andro
Ukanc 20, 4265 Bohinjsko jezero, Slovenia
| +386 599 55787
Sat, Sun 12pm - 9pm
Tue - Fri 2pm - 9pm
Come for the Lake - Stay for the CrustThere is nothing like serendipity. It is particularly easy to appreciate in the vast, untouched beauty that is Slovenia. Come for the hiking, skiing, river running, spelunking, biking and stay for the food. And wine, and beer for that matter. We spent the morning hiking around Lake Bohinj on the well-maintained trail in gorgeous May weather. Located in the Bohinj Valley of the Julian Alps, it's part of Triglav National Park and the largest lake in Solvenia. The hiking is easy and the views of the lake and snow-capped peaks are magical.
We were stunned when we walked out of the wilderness to find the rustic and charming Pizzeria and Spaghetti House Don Andro just opening for lunch. Our group sat on the patio and started ordering a variety of menu items including salads, pastas and pizza. The food began coming out of the kitchen and it looked incredible. First bites and everyone at the table started looking at each other in disbelief; this might be the best pizza ever! In the middle of nowhere. Now, being famished from the 12KM hike around the lake might have had something to do with it, along with the beers we used to help us rehydrate, but it was delicious pizza. In fact, everything we ordered was fresh and tasty, all miles from civilization.
If you are visiting Lake Bohinj, you need to find Don Andro. The setting is spectacular, staff are friendly and make great recommendations and you won't find a better place to eat within 100KM. It could be the best pizza anywhere...