Lake Bled
Lake Bled, 4260 Bled, Slovenia
Lake BledBled (and the lake by the same moniker) is the most Fairytale-esque town I've ever experienced. The people are almost jarringly friendly by American standards, the island church is as beautiful as it is quaint, and the castle perched on the cliffs underlines the old worldyness of it all. The lake is so pristine because they don't allow motorboats. We swam to the island and back and enjoyed the calmness of the deep, cool, fresh water.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Lake Bled
Lake Bled, in the northwest corner of Slovenia, is a spot where any sign of stress immediately melts away. There is a 3.5 mile path around the lake and a quaint church on an island in the middle reachable only by boat. Bright blue skies and crisp autumn air made for a perfect afternoon visit. We rowed, rowed, rowed our rented boat to the island. Let’s just say the Slovenian Olympic rowing team, training on the other side of the lake, was not in our future. We explored the church and paddled back to terra firma, dry. Postcard worthy lake...check.
almost 7 years ago
Lake Bled, Slovenia: A Fairy Tale
We arrived on a day with a dusting of snow but the ferry man was still willing to row us over to the island in the middle of Lake Bled. Happy to have the fare, he broke a sweat as we huddled together for warmth. Slovenia is an undiscovered gem- Ljubljana is stunningly beautiful and virtually the entire old city has been made into pedestrian only streets. Visit the market, eat in a river side cafe, but be sure to get outside the city as well - the countryside offers much and can easily be done in day trips from LJU. The Slovenians joke that if you play the accordion in their country you invade a neighbor because Slovenia is so small. "Good things come in small packages" has never been more true!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Ridiculously beautiful Lake Bled, Slovenia
Castle above, gleaming lake below, historic church on jigsaw-perfect island - what is there not to like about Lake Bled. I can recommend walking around the lake itself, exploring the well groomed track surrounded by an abundance of trees, and then once back at the township itself rewarding yourself with the strongest of coffees.
almost 7 years ago
Like a Postcard
The view from the castle down at the lake was like being on a postcard. Just gorgeous!