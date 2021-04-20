Ulleung-do, Chusan Ilga, Korea
485-5 Nari, Buk-myeon, Ulleung-gun, Gyeongsangbuk-do, South Korea
| +82 54-791-6176
On Ulleungdo's north shore, sleep above the seaYou've made it to the splendid isolation of Ulleung-do island's north shore...Now, where to sleep? "Chusan Ilga Pension" is one of the island's best choices: above the waves, on a clifftop beneath a volcanic peak, with a granite Buddha overlooking the greenery to the west and a fishing village just down the steep road to the east...
This is rustic comfort: the floors are heated in the traditional Korean manner, the timbers are exposed, but the double-paned windows can either shut out the roar of the sea or let in the salty breeze, as you wish. Downstairs is a restaurant that serves the local seafood and mountain vegetables. There are several buildings on this clifftop, but the one with the restaurant offers three rooms with balconies almost directly above the sea; ask for one of these.
To get here: take the coastal road from the port where you disembark from the ferry. You can't get lost--there's only one coastal road. Go counterclockwise around the island. Once you reach the north side, look out for the Elephant Rock in the sea and Songotsan peak on your right. Soon you'll see a sign for Seongbulsa Temple, pointing up an almost immpossibly steep road. Start climbing and after the first bend, Chusan Ilga will be on your right.
(The website is in Korean only, but the central tourist office in Seoul can phone for you; you'll have to wire money through a Korean bank to confirm your room.)