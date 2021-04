Torch Lake Torch Lake, Michigan, USA

Michigan's Finest Lake? Torch Lake is the second-largest lake in Michigan—and one of the state's most enticing. The glacier-carved lake is known for its Caribbean-like waters, which range from aquamarine to royal blue, and massive sandbar, where boaters drop anchor and chill in the summer months. White-sand beaches complete the Caribbean vibe, accessible from a couple of public-access points. Rent an Airbnb nearby and allow all your Midwest summer dreams to come true.