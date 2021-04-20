Topping Rose House
1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton, NY 11932
| +1 631-537-0870
Photo courtesy of Topping Rose House
More info
Sun - Thur 7am - 8:30pm
Fri, Sat 7am - 9:30pm
Topping Rose HouseLocated in the heart of Bridgehampton, Topping Rose House occupies a grand old Greek Revival mansion, built back in 1842 for a local judge. The luxurious property features 22 guestrooms, including a number of cottages, with elegant décor like four-poster beds and glass doors that open onto verdant grounds. Also on site is a Jean-Georges Vongerichten restaurant, complete with a seasonal menu that incorporates ingredients from the property’s one-acre farm. Unusual for a small Hamptons hotel, Topping Rose offers a wide selection of amenities, including a lovely outdoor pool, a fitness center, yoga classes, and a spa with a range of massage and beauty treatments.
More Recommendations
over 5 years ago
Topping Rose House: A Luxury Hotel Escape in the Hamptons
The Hamptons elicit images of a very idyllic suburbia, with farms mingling with modern and Victorian-era homes. But generically hotels are few and far between; the first and only full-service such gem is Topping Rose House, built in 1842 for one of Bridgehampton's most prominent citizens, Judge Abraham Topping Rose and his family. The braced-frame house (a Colonial-era type of construction to resist weather forces) is now whitewashed in stately white with black shutters, with beautifully-restored rooms and modern furniture and art curated by Christine Wächter. It has the vibe of a bed & breakfast (and a delicious a la carte breakfast is included in the room prices) and the inner workings of a fine hotel, with details like turn down service and handcrafted chocolates. Topping Rose House has a modern wing to it, added by the present owners who started earnest work on the project in 2011. Doors opened in 2012 as a restaurant first, followed by the formal hotel in 2013. The period-era barn next door features a spa which also houses meeting rooms and a fitness center, and it is a wonderful feeling to be able to exercise in a building from the 1800s. Because it is a historic building, expect low banisters and an adherence to codes (the reception area and pathway around the house are additions, but using locally sourced materials wherever possible). The library on the second floor with plenty of games and a zippy fireplace will comfort you on those cold winter nights.
over 5 years ago
Topping Rose House
Chef Tom Coliccio, co-founder of New York City's Gramercy Tavern, headed up Topping Rose House's restaurant when it opened in 2012, a year before the hotel's own doors and beds welcomed visitors. Now headed by Jean-Georges Vongerichten, this restaurant with its charming wrap-around porch, white millwork walls and a photograph by local multi-media artist Clifford Ross will make is a sensory experience, without the stuffiness that a fine restaurant can sometimes bring. Topping Rose House also has its own farm, with many bustling, well-fed hens, so expect a seasonal and farm fresh menu, with some of the best pasta you'll have. A hearty breakfast menu with lemon pancakes with fresh jam and adorable tiny jars of Crown maple syrup imported from Duchess County made my morning. All meals are buttoned down affairs; come as you are, even in the cute and thoughtful Hunter boots you can find in the hotel rooms. The service is friendly and upbeat, but also casual. The intentionally rustic vibe (you feel as though you've dined in an upscale country barn) does not mean table wine: selections draw from local stars like Channing Daughters and Wölffer Estate as well as Burgundy. Seafood connoisseurs will love the touches like the local hand-dived sea scallops. A star item for me was the beautifully-cooked cauliflower with truffles from Burgundy, served with Acacia honey. If you'd rather not stay the night, consider coming here for a meal alone: it is refreshing to give you pause.