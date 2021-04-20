Topping Rose House: A Luxury Hotel Escape in the Hamptons

The Hamptons elicit images of a very idyllic suburbia, with farms mingling with modern and Victorian-era homes. But generically hotels are few and far between; the first and only full-service such gem is Topping Rose House, built in 1842 for one of Bridgehampton's most prominent citizens, Judge Abraham Topping Rose and his family. The braced-frame house (a Colonial-era type of construction to resist weather forces) is now whitewashed in stately white with black shutters, with beautifully-restored rooms and modern furniture and art curated by Christine Wächter. It has the vibe of a bed & breakfast (and a delicious a la carte breakfast is included in the room prices) and the inner workings of a fine hotel, with details like turn down service and handcrafted chocolates. Topping Rose House has a modern wing to it, added by the present owners who started earnest work on the project in 2011. Doors opened in 2012 as a restaurant first, followed by the formal hotel in 2013. The period-era barn next door features a spa which also houses meeting rooms and a fitness center, and it is a wonderful feeling to be able to exercise in a building from the 1800s. Because it is a historic building, expect low banisters and an adherence to codes (the reception area and pathway around the house are additions, but using locally sourced materials wherever possible). The library on the second floor with plenty of games and a zippy fireplace will comfort you on those cold winter nights.