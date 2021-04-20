The Westin Resort & Spa
Dinner and Live EntertainmentSometimes, the best day of vacation is spent hanging out at and around the hotel and finishing off the evening with some entertainment. On-site at the Westin is the Astrea Theater Bar and Lounge, where guests can enjoy live performances by local musicians while sipping cocktails crafted with exotic Costa Rican ingredients, such as the passion fruit.
The Astrea is open every night from 6pm-11pm.
TravelingOtter
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Relaxing Retreat
Immerse yourself in relaxing scents, inspiring melodies, and invigorating massage at the Westin's world-class spa. Give yourself plenty of time to enjoy the steam, sauna, or whirlpool prior to your service. This will relax and warm the muscles, which will aid in the therapeutic benefits of the treatments.
almost 7 years ago
Lounge with a Signature Apple Martini
For a good time in Playa Conchal, Westin guests gather at Abalone. The bar and lounge is known for its spacious seating, signature Apple Martinis, and live music. During the day, catch up with friends, watch a game, or just relax. Come nightfall, the bar/lounge transforms into a dance party featuring a live DJ. The outdoor deck's comfortable couches, with a view of the grounds, are a cozy place to wind down.