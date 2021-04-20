Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Westin Resort & Spa

Playa Conchal G Cabo Velas, Provincia de Guanacaste, 50308, Costa Rica
Website
| +506 2654 3500
Dinner and Live Entertainment Brasilito Costa Rica
Relaxing Retreat Brasilito Costa Rica
Lounge with a Signature Apple Martini Brasilito Costa Rica
Dinner and Live Entertainment Brasilito Costa Rica
Relaxing Retreat Brasilito Costa Rica
Lounge with a Signature Apple Martini Brasilito Costa Rica

Dinner and Live Entertainment

Sometimes, the best day of vacation is spent hanging out at and around the hotel and finishing off the evening with some entertainment. On-site at the Westin is the Astrea Theater Bar and Lounge, where guests can enjoy live performances by local musicians while sipping cocktails crafted with exotic Costa Rican ingredients, such as the passion fruit.

The Astrea is open every night from 6pm-11pm.


TravelingOtter
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Catherine Craddock-Carrillo
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Relaxing Retreat

Immerse yourself in relaxing scents, inspiring melodies, and invigorating massage at the Westin's world-class spa. Give yourself plenty of time to enjoy the steam, sauna, or whirlpool prior to your service. This will relax and warm the muscles, which will aid in the therapeutic benefits of the treatments.

Frederick Simeon
almost 7 years ago

Lounge with a Signature Apple Martini

For a good time in Playa Conchal, Westin guests gather at Abalone. The bar and lounge is known for its spacious seating, signature Apple Martinis, and live music. During the day, catch up with friends, watch a game, or just relax. Come nightfall, the bar/lounge transforms into a dance party featuring a live DJ. The outdoor deck's comfortable couches, with a view of the grounds, are a cozy place to wind down.


More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points