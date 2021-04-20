Water Mirror
Though the photos are quite beautiful, you really have to see the Water Mirror for yourself to appreciate its grandeur. The world’s largest reflecting pool—and a contemporary UNESCO World Heritage site—the attraction features 11,000 square feet of granite covered in less than an inch of water. The effect is truly magical, especially when the stunning Place de la Bourse reflects off the surface. Visitors come here to frolic in the cool water during the hot summer months, or steal a kiss behind the sheets of mist that spray every 15 minutes.