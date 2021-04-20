Where are you going?
The Tuborg Bottle

4 Dessaus Boulevard
Sentinel Hellerup Denmark

Sentinel

Before Carlsberg bought out Tuborg, the beer was bottled and brewed in Hellerup. The location has now been converted into a mixed-use space including high-end housing, a charming little harbor, and state-of-the-art business buildings.

What remains is one of Copenhagen's lesser known and quirkier attractions. Originally created in 1885 to appear in Tivoli Gardens for the World's Fair, this bottle has stood vigil over the old Tuborg grounds for the last several decades.

While you can no longer go into the bottle to make the trip to the viewing windows at the top, it is still worth a quick peek.
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

