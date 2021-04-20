The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art 4525 Oak St, Kansas City, MO 64111, USA

Photo by Beth Byers More info Wed, Sat - Mon 10am - 5pm Thur, Fri 10am - 9pm

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art It's not hard to spot the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. Just look for the giant shuttlecock sculptures displayed on the 20-plus-acre lawn in front of the building. When Claes Oldenburg and his late wife, Coosje van Bruggen, first installed the works in the museum’s sculpture park, they created a public uproar, with locals deeming them “not art.” Today, they’re practically the Nelson-Atkins’s mascots—and a magnet for Instagram if there ever was one. The museum itself consists of two structures—a neoclassical original, with a traditional colonnade and marble steps, and the much-more-modern Block Building, which resembles a glowing light box. Across both, visitors will find more than 35,000 works of art, including robust Asian, ceramic, and photography collections as well as several examples of centuries-old furniture. Tour the galleries, visit one of the regular traveling exhibitions, and don’t miss a pit stop at the gift store, where you can pick up a ceramic shuttlecock ornament to take home.