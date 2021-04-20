The High Road to Taos 1100 Old Taos Highway

Opt for the Scenic Route Driving is best described as poetic on this 56-mile day trip from Santa Fe to Taos. The High Road takes you through El Santuario, in the Spanish village of Chimayo — a small adobe chapel where people gather for mass and scoop up “Holy Dirt” with magic healing properties.



Weave and wind through other small towns like Córdova (known for its woodcarving), Truchas (the summit town), Las Trampas, and Peñasco. Out your window, take in the dramatic peaks, valleys, and vistas.



Take the "Low Road" back to Santa Fe with equally impressive sights.