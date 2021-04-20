Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The High Road to Taos

1100 Old Taos Highway
Website
Opt for the Scenic Route Santa Fe New Mexico United States

Opt for the Scenic Route

Driving is best described as poetic on this 56-mile day trip from Santa Fe to Taos. The High Road takes you through El Santuario, in the Spanish village of Chimayo — a small adobe chapel where people gather for mass and scoop up “Holy Dirt” with magic healing properties.

Weave and wind through other small towns like Córdova (known for its woodcarving), Truchas (the summit town), Las Trampas, and Peñasco. Out your window, take in the dramatic peaks, valleys, and vistas.

Take the "Low Road" back to Santa Fe with equally impressive sights.
By Kate Donnelly , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points