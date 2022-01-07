Where are you going?
The Cotton House Mustique

Mustique, Mustique Island, St Vincent and the Grenadines
Website
| +1 784-456-4777
If you want to vacation like British royalty, visit the mosquito-shaped island of Mustique, which Naomi Campbell, Mick Jagger, and Princess Margaret have all called their home away from home. Once on land, there’s no better place to stay than the Cotton House, a private retreat that feels like the lap of luxury. Set on 13 acres of cerulean beachfront and gardens thick with jasmine and frangipani, the 20 rooms and suites are awash in neutral hues inspired by their surroundings, with wicker pendant lighting, ikat throw pillows, and breezy mosquito nets over the beds. Explore the coral reefs near the shoreline in a glass-bottom kayak, or improve your backhand with help from the resident tennis pro. After a day of sun-soaked adventure, dine on fresh-caught specialties (pan-seared barracuda, Caribbean-style sushi) at Veranda restaurant, then retire to the Great Room, a colonial-inspired lounge offering rare and local rums.
By Jennifer Fernandez , AFAR Contributor

