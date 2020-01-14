The Coeur d’Alene Resort
115 S 2nd St, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814, USA
| +1 208-209-5031
Photo courtesy of The Coeur d’Alene Resort
The Coeur d’Alene ResortWhy we love it: A sprawling lakefront resort with activities for everyone
The Highlights:
- A wide range of activities, including golf, lake cruises, and water sports
- Spacious rooms, many with lake and mountain views
- An on-site spa with extensive offerings
The Review:
This sprawling resort specializes in weddings and conferences, but those aren’t the only reasons to book a stay here. The property’s waterfront location on Lake Coeur d’Alene puts a wealth of outdoor amusements right outside your door, from the world’s only floating golf green to water sports like jet-skiing, kayaking, and stand-up paddleboarding. Even the infinity pool—located, along with the beach area, just a seven-minute boat ride from the resort—overlooks the pristine lake.
Many hotel rooms and suites also offer water views, along with plush amenities like pillowtop mattresses, gas fireplaces, and ultra-high-definition TVs. For yet another perspective, head to the seventh-floor restaurant Beverly’s, which features floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the marina, or the lobby-level Dockside, where you can dine on locally inspired fare while gazing at the lake. Also on site are a variety of other dining options (a coffee and juice shop, a boardwalk bar, a floating restaurant, and a waterfront lounge) as well as a luxurious spa and salon.