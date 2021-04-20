TerraVelo Cycling and Glamping Tours

TerraVelo Tours combines bicycling with glamping on weeklong trips in some of America’s most spectacular national parks. The original trip—“Arches, Canyons and Hoodoos”—is a journey through southern Utah, with plenty of opportunities for hiking, horseback riding, and stargazing. New for 2015 are trips through Wyoming—visiting Yellowstone and Grand Teton—and through the vineyards, redwoods, and ocean spray of California. Some trips in 2015 will also be family-friendly.This is epic nature combined with five-star luxury. The groups are small, no more than 15 guests, but are served by 10–12 staff members, including a private chef and a sous chef. The spacious tents are kitted out like high-end hotel rooms, with memory foam mattresses and Molton Brown toiletries, and there’s a lounge tent, bar, and showers too. Excursions, massages, morning yoga, and talks by local geologists and astronomers are all included in the rates, which begin at $5,990.