Taxco
Taxco, Guerrero, Mexico
The Town That Silver BuiltPerched on the slopes of the Sierra Madre mountains, the beautiful colonial town of Taxco is where you go to in Mexico if you want to buy anything made of silver.
Taxco has been a mining town going back to the times of the Aztecs . When Hernan Cortes, who conquered Mexico for Spain, needed tin for artillery, he sent an exploratory expedition to the region around Taxco. It was here that they found rich mineral deposits including silver and it was the Spaniards who officially founded the town in 1529.
The white painted Spanish colonial style stone buildings and winding, narrow cobblestone streets cling to the hillsides. Every other store sells silver in some form or another – jewelry, dishware, sculptures…..you name it. Be sure to bargain.
At the center of the town is the beautiful Catedral de Santa Prisca. If you want to see something truly amazing, go inside and check out the altar that is made of pure gold! All around the town square are restaurants with outdoor seating – perfect place to grab a bite and drink.
Taxco is a wonderful little town and perfect for walking about. The only thing you need to be mindful of are all the white VW bugs, the town’s signature fleet of taxis, zooming their way up and down the streets!
Taxco is located just close enough to Mexico City that it makes for a perfect day trip.