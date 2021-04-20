T. Komoda Store & Bakery
3674 Baldwin Ave, Makawao, HI 96768, USA
Photo by Maryanne Cabrera of The Little Epicurean
T. Komoda Store & BakeryOpened in 1916, this Upcountry Maui icon draws hordes of locals and savvy tourists with its racks of sweets, including legendary cream puffs and amazing stick doughnuts. The menu here also features pies, rolls, bread, cookies, cupcakes, turnovers, and irresistible guava malasadas (Portuguese doughnuts), but the bakery is best known for its Long Johns—yeast-risen pastry bars coated with glaze or icing. Go early, as the crowds pick the trays bare by 10 a.m., and be sure to check out the memorabilia of bygone eras tucked among the postcards, pantry staples, and fishing gear for sale.
AFAR Contributor
about 5 years ago
Incredible Local Pastries from a 100 Year Old Bakery
There’s a reason there’s usually a line trailing out of this Makawea establishment; the baked goods are intoxicatingly good, and tourists and locals alike want to make sure they get their pick. While the guava filled malasada’s are the bakery’s most tried treat, it’s hard to go wrong here. Choose between stick donuts, cream puffs, coconut twists, and a vast variety of cookies, cakes, and rolls. Or don’t, and try them all. The best way to taste a pasty from T Komoda? Wake up at 3am and drive to the top of nearby Haleakala for a magical sunrise. On your way back down, reward your efforts with a sugary feast, supplied by this 100 year old establishment.