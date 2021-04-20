T. Komoda Store & Bakery

Incredible Local Pastries from a 100 Year Old Bakery

There’s a reason there’s usually a line trailing out of this Makawea establishment; the baked goods are intoxicatingly good, and tourists and locals alike want to make sure they get their pick. While the guava filled malasada’s are the bakery’s most tried treat, it’s hard to go wrong here. Choose between stick donuts, cream puffs, coconut twists, and a vast variety of cookies, cakes, and rolls. Or don’t, and try them all. The best way to taste a pasty from T Komoda? Wake up at 3am and drive to the top of nearby Haleakala for a magical sunrise. On your way back down, reward your efforts with a sugary feast, supplied by this 100 year old establishment.