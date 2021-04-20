Sublime Samana Hotel & Residences Bahía de Coson, Ramal Viva, Las Terrenas 32000, Dominican Republic

Settle Into the Sublime Near Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic Unlike most people who arrive at the property fresh off a plane and short cab ride, I showed up after spending an hour searching for waterfalls on horseback in the Samana wilderness. Basically, I was tired, smelly, dirty… And by no definition sublime.



The moment I walked into the shady, chic reception area, everything changed.



I was immediately relieved of my bulky, mud-splattered belongings by practiced staff and my newly emptied hands were then wrapped around a fresh coconut. At first, you might think the stylish surroundings would clash with such local, earthen niceties, but you’d be wrong.



Sublime makes an art out of weaving local and luxury together in almost every aspect of their experience.



In the three-story main building, 50 one- and two-bedroom Suites (16 for guests, the rest privately owned) form an arc around the property’s centerpiece: a sheltered and soothing pool area that’s a mix of interconnecting canals, larger pools for swimming, beds wrapped in billowing fabrics, grassy expanses and simple walking paths.



This place is truly Sublime!