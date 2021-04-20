Strandhaus
This pleasant, laid-back restaurant, located on the periphery of the Altstadt (Old Town), is one of Bonn’s more popular dining spots. Here, guests enjoy a constantly changing menu of fresh, seasonal cuisine in a small but charming space. On offer are such dishes as beef tenderloin with polenta, and black cod with miso beurre blanc
, as well as a few prix-fixe menus (including a surprise option) and a wine list that features more than 180 bottles from Europe and the New World (with a particular focus on German whites). In warmer weather, request a table on the terrace and enjoy your meal alfresco.