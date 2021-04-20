Bundeskunsthalle
One of Bonn’s leading cultural institutions, the Art and Exhibition Hall of the Federal Republic of Germany (known simply as the Bundeskunsthalle among locals) is dedicated to a mix of art, culture, and science. Designed by Austrian architect Gustav Peichl, the building features 16 distinctive steel columns that represent the federal states of Germany and three towers that stand for the creative triumvirate of architecture, painting, and sculpture. With a collection of works from both the ancient past and the present day, the museum’s focus is particularly broad—as well as decidedly globalist in its commitment to looking beyond Western and European cultures. In addition to exhibitions on art, technology, history, and archaeology, it hosts in-house productions, guest performances by artists from around the world, and a full calendar of workshops, lectures, panel discussions, and conferences. When visiting, be sure to check out the rooftop beer garden, if only for the pleasant views.