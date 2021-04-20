Stellenbosch Brewing Company & Taproom
If you tire of chenin blanc and pinotage, know that there are several other great beverages to imbibe on your journey through South Africa’s winelands, including craft beer. At the Stellenbosch Brewing Company & Taproom (affectionally referred to as “The Stellies Taproom” by locals), for example, you can try the microbrewery’s award-winning Hoenderhok Bock and other New World–style brews. In the winter, the indoor taproom is laid-back and cozy. The best time to visit, however, is in the summer, when you can bring your drinks outside and order small bites—perfect for the picnic tables that dot the wide-open lawn of Klein Joostenberg farm.