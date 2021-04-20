Janów Podlaski Stud
The Janów Podlaski Stud was established in 1817, and though it’s had its share of trials and tribulations over time, it’s still fully operating today. Home to 500 animals, it’s famous for its Arabian horses with documented pedigree going back 10 generations. Visitors to the farm can tour the stables, including the picturesque Clock Stable and the main Stud Stable, designed by 19th-century architect Enrico Marconi. With a little luck, you might also witness horses going out to graze, or meet a mother horse with her foal. Surrounding the farm is a beautiful landscape of woods and lush meadows along the meandering Bug River, which marks Poland’s border with Belarus. The area invites endless walks, during which you’ll encounter all sorts of wildlife (beavers, moose, aquatic birds) as well as a variety of art installations (all eco-friendly and made of natural materials).