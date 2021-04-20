Sauðárkrókur
Sauðárkrókur, Iceland
The Glaumbær FarmThis was a gorgeous day and a beautiful site to visit. No other tourists there so we had the entire place to ourselves. They knew how to build a well insulated house back then, well protected from the wind and feeling also soundproof.
The Glaumbær Farm first exhibition was opened in 1952, but the farm had served as a dwelling until 1947. The old turf farmhouse forms the backdrop for exhibitions focusing on rural life in 18th- and 19th-century Iceland. On the museum grounds at Glaumbær, there are also two 19th-century timber houses, Áshús and Gilsstofa. These are good examples of the first timber houses built in the region. Áshús contains exhibitions and the Tea Room Áskaffi, which serves traditional light Icelandic fare. Full meals are available if booked in advance. Gilstofa, at present, contains the Museum´s administrative offices. Together these three buildings are a powerful reminder of 18th- and 19th-century life in rural Iceland.