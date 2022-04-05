Royal Gorge
North America’s largest cross-country ski resort offers 100 groomed trails spread out over 9,000 forested acres. With a base elevation of 7,000 feet, Royal Gorge typically sees an annual snowfall of more than 600 inches, meaning the cross-country season lasts all the way from December to April. Sign up for a lesson, or just head out into the snowy wilderness—you can ski all day and not even come close to exploring all the trails. When you need a break, there are three trailside cafés and eight warming huts situated at convenient resting spots. For something different, rent a fat-tire snow bike and take a ride on the groomed winter trails.