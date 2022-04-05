Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Royal Gorge

9411 Pahatsi Rd, Soda Springs, CA 95728, USA
Website
| +1 530-426-3871
Royal Gorge Soda Springs California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 8:30am - 4pm

Royal Gorge

North America’s largest cross-country ski resort offers 100 groomed trails spread out over 9,000 forested acres. With a base elevation of 7,000 feet, Royal Gorge typically sees an annual snowfall of more than 600 inches, meaning the cross-country season lasts all the way from December to April. Sign up for a lesson, or just head out into the snowy wilderness—you can ski all day and not even come close to exploring all the trails. When you need a break, there are three trailside cafés and eight warming huts situated at convenient resting spots. For something different, rent a fat-tire snow bike and take a ride on the groomed winter trails.
By Ann Marie Brown , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

The Helicopter Pilot Saving Lives in the Himalayas
The Helicopter Pilot Saving Lives in the Himalayas
What It Means When You Have “SSSS” on Your Boarding Pass
What It Means When You Have “SSSS” on Your Boarding Pass
23 Magical Tree House Airbnbs and Hotels Around the World
23 Magical Tree House Airbnbs and Hotels Around the World
10 Frank Lloyd Wright Houses You Can Visit Across the U.S.
10 Frank Lloyd Wright Houses You Can Visit Across the U.S.