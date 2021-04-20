Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh
A distant relative of London’s more famous Kew Gardens, Edinburgh’s Royal Botanic Gardens—founded in 1670 to grow medicinal flora—is no less impressive, with everything from an arboretum and rock garden to a Chinese hillside, biodiversity area, and collection of glasshouses filled with tropical plants. Here, visitors will find more than 13,500 species across 70 acres, from high alpine trees and rhododendrons to dwarf daffodils, snowdrops, and crocuses. Wander the fragrant grounds, then head to the Demonstration Garden, where you can learn about growing your own food.