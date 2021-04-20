Roswell Museum & Art Center

Robert H. Goddard and Rockets
Let's put aside the sci-fi Roswell UFO hysteria for this worthy museum (with free admission) including an excellent collection of Southwestern artists ( John Marin, Walter Mruk, Georgia O'Keeffe) and modernist works from Santa Fe and Taos art colonies. Spend time studying Robert H. Goddard (the "father of modern rocket propulsion") extensive collection consisting of a private building room, journals and supplies. The gift shop has an ample selection of art books, American Indian Arts and a children's corner.