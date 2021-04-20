Where are you going?
Roswell Museum & Art Center

100 West 11th St
Website
| +1 575-624-6744
Robert H. Goddard and Rockets Roswell New Mexico United States

More info

Sun 1pm - 5pm
Tue - Sat 9am - 5pm

Robert H. Goddard and Rockets

Let's put aside the sci-fi Roswell UFO hysteria for this worthy museum (with free admission) including an excellent collection of Southwestern artists ( John Marin, Walter Mruk, Georgia O'Keeffe) and modernist works from Santa Fe and Taos art colonies. Spend time studying Robert H. Goddard (the "father of modern rocket propulsion") extensive collection consisting of a private building room, journals and supplies. The gift shop has an ample selection of art books, American Indian Arts and a children's corner.
By Kate Donnelly , AFAR Local Expert

