In the heart of Charleston’s historic district, the Grand Bohemian Charleston is within walking distance of King Street and Charleston Central Market, among other landmarks. Art covers the walls of the hotel’s bold, elegantly designed interiors, and a 1,100-square-foot gallery is dedicated to emerging local and international artists. Plus, there’s a stunning rooftop garden. Among the enriching onsite experiences, you can join expert sommeliers for wine-blending courses to taste different varietals, sample light bites, and create your own blend—complete with a custom label.