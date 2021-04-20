Where are you going?
Restaurante Ca Na Toneta

Carrer de s'Horitzó, 21, 07314 Caimari, Illes Balears, Spain
Website
| +34 971 51 52 26
Ca Na Toneta: Farm-to-Table Mallorcan Food Caimari Spain

Thur - Tue 8pm - 10:30pm

Ca Na Toneta: Farm-to-Table Mallorcan Food

Sisters Maria and Teresa Solivellas serve six-course meals based on the traditional Mallorcan/Mediterranean diet, including locally sourced fish and lamb, and seasonal vegetables. Horitzó, 21, 34/971-515-226

This appeared in the October 2014 issue.

Tom Downey explored Mallorca beyond the beach and found...shoes? Read the full story here
By Aislyn Greene , AFAR Staff

