Restaurante Ca Na Toneta

Ca Na Toneta: Farm-to-Table Mallorcan Food

Sisters Maria and Teresa Solivellas serve six-course meals based on the traditional Mallorcan/Mediterranean diet, including locally sourced fish and lamb, and seasonal vegetables. Horitzó, 21, 34/971-515-226This appeared in the October 2014 issue.Tom Downey explored Mallorca beyond the beach and found...shoes? Read the full story here