Restaurant Fournaise
Ile des Impressionnistes, 78400 Chatou, France
| +33 1 30 71 41 91
Photo by Tara Donne
Sun - Sat 12pm - 2pm
Mon - Sat 7pm - 9pm
Maison Fournaise: Relive a Renoir Painting in ParisMaison Fournaise: Dine along the Seine, where Renoir painted his Luncheon of the Boating Party. 3 Rue du Bac, Chatou, 33/(0) 1-30-71-41-91.
This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue.
almost 7 years ago
The Restaurant Where Renoir Painted
Here's where Renoir painted his masterpiece, "Luncheon of the Boating Party." One of the sights from my story about guinguettes that ran in AFAR (link below). Guinguettes are riverside spots just outside of Paris where the Impressionist painters used to hang out. You can still go to one for a magical afternoon or evening of food, live music and dancing. Although Restaurant Fournaise no longer has music or dancing, it's worth a visit to soak up the atmosphere - but I can't recommend the food. The lovely site also has a boathouse for historic boats and a museum.