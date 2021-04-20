The Restaurant Where Renoir Painted

Here's where Renoir painted his masterpiece, "Luncheon of the Boating Party." One of the sights from my story about guinguettes that ran in AFAR (link below). Guinguettes are riverside spots just outside of Paris where the Impressionist painters used to hang out. You can still go to one for a magical afternoon or evening of food, live music and dancing. Although Restaurant Fournaise no longer has music or dancing, it's worth a visit to soak up the atmosphere - but I can't recommend the food. The lovely site also has a boathouse for historic boats and a museum.