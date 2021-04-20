Where are you going?
Restaurant Fournaise

Ile des Impressionnistes, 78400 Chatou, France
Website
| +33 1 30 71 41 91
Sun - Sat 12pm - 2pm
Mon - Sat 7pm - 9pm

Maison Fournaise: Relive a Renoir Painting in Paris

Maison Fournaise: Dine along the Seine, where Renoir painted his Luncheon of the Boating Party. 3 Rue du Bac, Chatou, 33/(0) 1-30-71-41-91.

This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue.

By Gayle Keck , AFAR Contributor

Gayle Keck
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

The Restaurant Where Renoir Painted

Here's where Renoir painted his masterpiece, "Luncheon of the Boating Party." One of the sights from my story about guinguettes that ran in AFAR (link below). Guinguettes are riverside spots just outside of Paris where the Impressionist painters used to hang out. You can still go to one for a magical afternoon or evening of food, live music and dancing. Although Restaurant Fournaise no longer has music or dancing, it's worth a visit to soak up the atmosphere - but I can't recommend the food. The lovely site also has a boathouse for historic boats and a museum.

