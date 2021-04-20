QE II Botanic Park + Blue Iguana Recovery Programme

If you can manage to peel yourself away from the beach, I highly recommend seeking out the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park/ Blue Iguana Recovery Programme while in Grand Cayman. While the garden alone is worth a visit—bursting with fragrant flora and fauna, a vibrant cactus garden and many orchid species native to the island—it’s the Blue Iguana Habitat that steals the show. The Blue Iguana was once effectively extinct, but thanks to the captive breeding program at the Blue Iguana Habitat, close to 750 blue iguanas now survive in the wild. We opted to take the Blue Iguana Safari, which included a behind-the-scenes tour of the breeding facility and a walk around the Park’s trails. The day was hot (make sure to bring lots of water!), but our guide assured us this was a good thing because it meant that iguanas would be out soaking up the sun. Sure enough, it wasn’t long before we were picking our way around a particularly large iguana that had decided to take a nap in the middle of the path. All-in-all, the park was a beautiful place to spend an afternoon and getting to stare a blue iguana in the eye isn’t something I’ll soon forget!