Pserimos Pserimos, Greece

Outwit, Outlast, and Outplay For the Best Beach on Pserimos While there are only around 130 folks that call Pserimos island home fulltime, pleasure cruises out of nearby Kos island dump at least that many somehow both burnt and pale (mostly British) tourists every couple hours on her best beach!



This could sound like a circle of Hell, but it turns out with a little patience, you could have this incredible strip of sand and insanely clear waters all to yourself!



You see, there's an easily predictable rotation of comings and goings. Get there early and it's yours until around 11 when the first pleasure cruisers start making their way into the protected bay. Now, just take a break, catch some z's or stroll aimlessly into Pserimos until they all crowd back onto their boats and set sail.



Head back to the beach around 1ish and it's all yours again for the next 2-3 hours! When the next wave of tourists thunder ashore, simply take another break in the shade with as many Mythos beers as it takes to kill a few more hours until this round takes off.



A couple hours later and it's all yours yet again!



Outwit, outlast, outplay!