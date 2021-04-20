Pozoleria Las Cazuelas
Av. Hidalgo S/N, Centro, 71980 Puerto Escondido, Oax., Mexico
| +52 954 582 2792
More info
Wed - Mon 12:30pm - 11:30pm
Pozole ultimoPrior to hoofing it to Mexico in the late fall, I had never become acquainted with the land's most noteworthy soup: pozole. Blame it on the (fortunately waning) adoration of the taco, which is still hogging the spotlight here in Toronto. For activities down south, pozole was high on my to-do list (mezcal sipping was a close second).
After asking around the town centre about tasty eats, my hostel group and I were pointed in the direction of a low-key eatery specializing in pozole: Pozoleria Las Cazuelas. Available in chicken and pork variants, I opted for the rojo pork number. Order small, for all the add-ins amp the soup up to a goulash-like level.
The broth — incredibly flavourful and spicy enough for non-locals to still jazz up with extra salsas — glistens crimson and stars shredded pork and huge hunks of hominy. While tasty enough to stand on its own, add diced radish, fresh avocado, onion, cilantro and broken up tortillas as you please. A must!