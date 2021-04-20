Casa Babylon
Calle Primera Pte. 103, Centro, 71980 Puerto Escondido, Oax., Mexico
| +52 954 582 0503
More info
Sun - Sat 12am - 11:30pm
Babylonian NightsIt's easy to head to a beach town and get stuck at all the typico backpacker bars hawking a different 'night' every day of the week: ladies' night; free shots night; you name it, it's been done. Casa Babylon easily stands apart from that well-worn holiday model.
Positioned along the main drag at Playa Zicatella, Babylon isn't particularly easy to spot from the street. Inside is a different story. Multi-hued masks of every shape and size dot the vibrant rust-red walls from floor to ceiling. And then they continue on to the ceiling, fanciful creatures both macabre and non suspended from above. Growling beats and trumpeting angels all share the same space. (Sadly, my disposable camera did not capture any such glory.)
The bar itself turns out — what else? — plenty of cerveza and mezcal and if you're lucky, you'll have time to peruse the heaving bookshelves (warning: it's all in Spanish) before live music gets the night started.