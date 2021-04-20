Laze Around on Isla Mujeres

Just eight miles across the water from Cancun proper, Isla Mujeres was once relatively unknown among tourists. But for some 1000 years, Isla Mujeres was a sanctuary dedicated to the Maya goddess Ixchel.



In recent years, it has become a sanctuary for people seeking beaches and attractions off the beaten path.



Even though more people are aware of Isla Mujeres now, it retains a slower, more laid-back lifestyle compared to Cancun.



Playa Sol and Playa Norte are popular - the former for watching the sun set, the latter for its white sand and shallow waters. Relax on the beach or, if you want to be more active, rent a kayak to explore the area by boat.



