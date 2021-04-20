Playa Sol
Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo, Mexico
The Island of WomenAlthough only eight miles across the bay from glitzy Cancun, somehow Isla Mujeres retains an old-fashioned innocence and has maintained its sleepy fishing village image - although it has become a favorite with tourists in recent years.
Beautiful beaches are perfect for snorkeling, swimming and sun tanning. Landlubbers will enjoy exploring archaeological sites and visiting other points of interest on a "moto" or golf cart. Souvenir shops around every corner offer brilliant bargains while a host of restaurants and hotels beckon for R&R and frosty drinks.
Laze Around on Isla Mujeres
Just eight miles across the water from Cancun proper, Isla Mujeres was once relatively unknown among tourists. But for some 1000 years, Isla Mujeres was a sanctuary dedicated to the Maya goddess Ixchel.
In recent years, it has become a sanctuary for people seeking beaches and attractions off the beaten path.
Even though more people are aware of Isla Mujeres now, it retains a slower, more laid-back lifestyle compared to Cancun.
Playa Sol and Playa Norte are popular - the former for watching the sun set, the latter for its white sand and shallow waters. Relax on the beach or, if you want to be more active, rent a kayak to explore the area by boat.
