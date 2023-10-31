Playa Los Cóbanos

Los Cóbanos is a picturesque stretch of golden sand, framed by a fringe of palm trees, perfect for relaxation. The waters here are home to colorful reefs, which are protected by the government, so the beach is particularly popular as the point of departure for snorkeling and scuba trips with licensed outfitters. Expect to see sea snails and urchins, colorful tropical fish, and even some submerged ship wrecks. The best time of year to visit for snorkeling and scuba diving in the area is between November and February.

On the other hand, the reefs mean it isn’t a particularly good place to visit for surfing. Even so, it is one of the most beautiful beaches to visit while you’re in the town of Los Cobanos, a small fishing community just south of Acajutla in El Salvador.